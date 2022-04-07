Outlook on the Hookah Tobacco Global Market to 2030 - Increased Demand for Flavored and Novel Hookah Tobacco Products Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hookah Tobacco Market by Flavor, Distribution Channel, and Age Group: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hookah tobacco market size was valued at $824.8 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $1,696.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.



Hookah tobacco is a hazardous substance that comprises washed or unwashed tobacco. It is placed into a water pipe device with water, glycerin, sucrose molasses, and a flavoring solution. Hookah tobacco is smoother with flavors like apple, mint, and cherry, Hookah is sometimes referred to as water pipe, moassel, shisha, or narghile. The consumption of hookah is used to the advantages which soothe the mind and revitalize. Hookah tobacco is typically used in the Middle East and South Asia-Pacific area.



In restaurants and cafeterias, the advent of hookah tobacco has contributed to the development of an all-new culture of the coffee industry. These gains favor among the young generation, while the elder generation remains strongly committed to it. Leading marketers focusing on launching new flavors of the hookah tobacco remain in the market.



The outbreak of the pandemic has negatively affected the global Hookah tobacco market. The use of hookah tobacco is one of the biggest public health risks. Corona is a virus that affects the lungs in the first place. Thus, during this pandemic, smoking tobacco is more harmful than ever. Smoking is associated with worse results and increased severity of COVID-19.



According to the hookah tobacco market analysis, the market segmented into flavor, distribution channel, age group and region. On the basis of flavor, the market is categorized into fruits, mint, chocolate and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into, bars and cafes, specialty stores, online and others. By age group, market is categorized into, below 18 years, 18 to 30 years, 30 to 50 years and above 50 years. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA).



The major players operating in the market areJapan Tobacco, Inc., Alzawrae Industrial Company, Metco Ltd, Al Fakher Tobacco Trading LLC, Cloud Tobacco, Inc., Mujeebsons, Fumari, Inc., Haze Tobacco, LLC, Al Andalus Flavoured Tobacco & Molasses Co. LLC and Social Smoke, Inc.'



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global hookah tobacco market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

A quantitative analysis from 2020 to 2030 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces model of the industry illustrates competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of the buyers, and bargaining power of the suppliers operating in the market.

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

Competitive intelligence highlights business practices followed by leading market players across various regions.

