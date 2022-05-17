Outlook on the Immersion Cooling in Data Centers Global Market to 2028 - Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Immersion Cooling in Data Centers Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher's report states that the global immersion cooling in data centers market would register growth at a CAGR of 16.24% in the projected years 2022-2028.



The rising adoption of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning is one of the primary drivers of the immersion cooling in data centers market. Apart from this, the growth in power density & number of data centers and the development of edge computing are also contributing to the market's growth.



However, the various disadvantages related to the use of immersion cooling systems are hindering the growth of the market. On the bright side, the enhanced need for improved server speeds and growing efforts to reduce carbon footprint are likely to act as some opportunities for the market.



The global market for immersion cooling in data centers covers Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.



The market in Europe is likely to grow the fastest in the considered period. A number of colocation data centers and hyper-scale data centers are coming up in the region. Also, several countries here have formulated AI and cloud-based strategies, which is expected to boost the demand for data centers. As a result, the demand for immersion cooling systems would also increase. This, in turn, is expected to bolster the growth of the European market over the forecast period.



The key players profiled in the immersion cooling in data centers market include Fujitsu Limited, Usystems Limited, Wiwynn, Exascalar Inc, Dug Technology, DCX The Liquid Cooling Company, Submer, Vertiv Group Corporation, Asperitas, Schneider Electric, Stulz GmbH, Iceotope Technologies Limited, GRC Green Revolution Cooling, Liquidcool Solutions, LiquidStack, and Midas Immersion Cooling.



Vertiv Group Corporation is a company providing software, analytics, hardware, and related services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial & industrial facilities. It is engaged in designing, building, and servicing a range of thermal management, critical power, racks & enclosures, and monitoring & management solutions under the Avocent, Alber, Geist, Chloride, NetSure, and Liebert brands.

The company serves the healthcare, education, manufacturing, government, retail, railway, and telecom industries. Its key product in the immersion cooling systems portfolio is the Liebert VIC, which helps reduce cooling energy costs up to 95%. Vertiv has 19 manufacturing centers and 15 customer experience centers worldwide. It was founded in 2016, and has a strong workforce of more than 20,000 employees.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Immersion Cooling in Data Centers Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on the Immersion Cooling in Data Centers Industry

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Rising Company Collaborations for Sustainable Solutions

2.2.2. Green Data Centers Are Lucrative for Immersion Cooling

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Key Market Strategies

2.6.1. Product Launches & Developments

2.6.2. Partnerships & Agreements

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

2.7.2. Growth in Power Density and Number of Data Centers

2.7.3. Development of Edge Computing

2.8. Market Challenges

2.8.1. Multiple Disadvantages Associated With Immersion Cooling Systems

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Need for Increased Server Speeds

2.9.2. Efforts to Minimize Carbon Footprint



3. Global Immersion Cooling in Data Centers Market Outlook - by Product Type

3.1. Single-Phase Immersion Cooling System

3.2. Two-Phase Immersion Cooling System



4. Global Immersion Cooling in Data Centers Market Outlook - by Verticals

4.1. It & Telecom

4.2. Bfsi (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance)

4.3. Government & Public Sector

4.4. Healthcare

4.5. Manufacturing

4.6. Retail

4.7. Other Verticals



5. Global Immersion Cooling in Data Centers Market Outlook - by End-User

5.1. Hyperscale Data Centers

5.2. Enterprise Data Centers

5.3. Colocation Data Centers

5.4. Other End-Users



6. Global Immersion Cooling in Data Centers Market - Regional Outlook



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Asperitas

7.2. Dcx the Liquid Cooling Company

7.3. Dug Technology

7.4. Exascalar Inc

7.5. Fujitsu

7.6. Grc Green Revolution Cooling

7.7. Iceotope Technologies Limited

7.8. Liquidcool Solutions

7.9. Liquidstack

7.10. Midas Immersion Cooling

7.11. Schneider Electric

7.12. Stulz GmbH

7.13. Submer

7.14. Usystems Limited

7.15. Vertiv Group Corporation

7.16. Wiwynn



8. Research Methodology & Scope

