Outlook on the Immunology Partnering Market from 2014 to 2021

Dec 21, 2021, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Immunology Partnering 2014-2021: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Immunology Partnering 2014 to 2021 provides the full collection of Immunology disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.
- Trends in Immunology partnering deals
- Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development
- Immunology partnering agreement structure
- Immunology partnering contract documents
- Top Immunology deals by value
- Most active Immunology dealmakers
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive Immunology disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Immunology deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for Immunology deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
Report Scope
Global Immunology Partnering 2014 to 2021 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Immunology trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.
Global Immunology Partnering 2014 to 2021 includes:
- Trends in Immunology dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to hundreds of Immunology deal contract documents
- Comprehensive access to over 850 Immunology deal records
- The leading Immunology deals by value since 2014
- Most active Immunology dealmakers since 2014
The report includes deals for the following indications: AIDS, Allergy, Anaphylactic shock, Graft versus host disease, Inflammation, Other autoimmune, Scleroderma, Systemic lupus erythematosus, plus other immunology indications.
In Global Immunology Partnering 2014 to 2021, available deals and contracts are listed by:
- Headline value
- Upfront payment value
- Royalty rate value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Technology type
- Specific therapy indication
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The Global Immunology Partnering 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 850 immunology deals.
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are the sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Benefits
Global Immunology Partnering 2014 to 2021 provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- In-depth understanding of Immunology deal trends since 2014
- Access Immunology deal headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Research hundreds of actual contracts between Immunology partner companies
- Comprehensive access to over 850 links to actual Immunology deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies
- Indepth review of Immunology deals entered into by the top 25 most active dealmakers
- Benchmark the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Identify key terms under which companies partner Immunology opportunities
- Uncover companies actively partnering Immunology opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Immunology dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Immunology partnering over the years
2.3. Immunology partnering by deal type
2.4. Immunology partnering by industry sector
2.5. Immunology partnering by stage of development
2.6. Immunology partnering by technology type
2.7. Immunology partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for Immunology partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Immunology partnering
3.3. Immunology partnering headline values
3.4. Immunology deal upfront payments
3.5. Immunology deal milestone payments
3.6. Immunology royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading Immunology deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in Immunology partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Immunology
4.4. Top Immunology deals by value
Chapter 5 - Immunology contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Immunology partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Immunology dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by Immunology therapeutic target
Companies Mentioned
- University of Dundee
- Endo Pharmaceuticals
- Integral Molecular
- 4D Pharma
- Quest PharmaTech
- Lead Pharma
- Kineta
- Rabin Medical Center (Beilinson Hospital)
- Institute of Child Health
- Grunenthal
- EMD Serono
- Hualan Genetic
- Neovii Pharmaceuticals
- Jnana Therapeutics
- Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Enterome Bioscience
- Ewopharma
- Cell Mogrify
- Immatics US
- Feldan Therapeutics
- Science Exchange
- GT Biopharma
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Tetra Bio-Pharma
- The Hospital for Sick Children
- Medentech
- OncoImmune
- Innovent Biologics
- French National Genotyping Center
- GeoVax
- AirWare Labs
- European Bioinformatics Institute
- InflamaCORE
- Centurion
- Advanz Pharma
- Oslo University Hospital
- Pinnacle Clinical Research Center
- Abbott Laboratories
- National University of Singapore
- MediGene
- Repurpose.AI
- EVOQ Therapeutics
- Institute for Bioscience and Biotechnology Research
- Abreos Biosciences
- Elpis Biomed
- Nature Technology
- R-Pharm
- AbCellera
- The Parker Institute For Cancer Immunotherapy
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pk74u7
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected].com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article