Outlook on the Industrial PC Global Market to 2026 - A Rise in Industrial Automation Around the World is Driving Growth

The Industrial PC market was evaluated to be worth US$5.006 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.45% to grow to US$7.756 billion by the year 2026.



Industrial PCs refer to the computers specifically made for use in industries and are highly reliable and efficient. The computers are designed to operate in harsh environmental conditions like extreme temperatures, high humidity, high shock, and vibration, among other conditions. These computers have a longer product life cycle. One of the major factors which are anticipated to drive the industrial PC market growth is the rise in industrial automation around the world. This is calling for an increase in the demand for industrial PCs to handle a variety of processes in the industrial sector. Also, the advantages that industrial PCs provide such as increased productivity, reduced operational costs, and improved quality of products are expected to propel the market growth. Industrial PCs are highly expensive in the beginning and require high maintenance costs which is one of the factors which is anticipated to negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period.



The recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease is anticipated to positively impact the market growth. The key factor supporting the positive impact is the restrictions in activities around the world and the presence of a fewer number of workers due to Covid-19 guidelines, which led to the boom of industrial automation and hence industrial PCs. The phase led to advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and IoT which led to increased automation in industries. According to a non-profit association Society of Manufacturing Engineers, North America, the pandemic has led to an increase in automation and robotics.



The Industrial PC market has been classified based on type, end-user, and geography. By type, the market has been classified based on Embedded IPC, DIN Rail IPC, Panel IPC, Box IPC, and Rack Mount IPC. By end-user, the segmentation has been done into IT & Telecom, chemical, aerospace & defense, semiconductor & electronics, energy & power, automotive and others. Geographically, the Industrial PC market has been categorized into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.



Rise in automation in the manufacturing and industrial sector.



One of the key factors supplementing the Industrial PC market growth includes the growth in industrial automation around the world. Various companies are moving towards the use of IoT technology. Industrial automation includes the use of industrial PCs and robots to handle a variety of processes. The World Economic Forum (WEF) predicted in 2019 that 42% of the time spent in manufacturing tasks in industries will be automated by 2022. Oxford Economics stated in 2019 that 20 million jobs will be lost in the manufacturing sector owing to industrial automation by 2030. A report by Oxford released in June 2019 stated that by the implementation of automation in the manufacturing industry, there could be an increase in turnover of $4.9 trillion every year by 2030. International Federation of Robotics stated in 2020 that there is a 12% increase in the number of industrial robots due to the rising need for automation in manufacturing.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, United States, the use of industrial robots has impacted the US labor market and the density of industrial robots has increased from 0.49 robots per thousand workers in 1995 to 1.79 robots per thousand workers in 2017. According to the Government of Canada, industrial automation provides advantages such as increasing production output rates, improving quality and consistency, increasing flexibility in product manufacturing, improving quality of working conditions, reducing material waste and increasing yield, saving space, and reducing costs. Due to the various advantages provided by industrial automation, companies are adopting it at a fast pace. This rise in industrial automation is expected to grow even further in the future and is anticipated to propel the industrial PC market during the forecast period.



Industrial PCs are highly expensive.



Along with the numerous advantages that an industrial PC provides, it comes with a disadvantage of the high initial investment. The additional features and many other components in industrial PC that the traditional computer does not possess make them more expensive, which can make the companies refrain from adopting industrial PCs which is expected to hurt the market growth and provide a hindrance to the growing industrial PC market during the forecast period. Also, industrial PCs require high repair & maintenance costs, along with occupying a large space which is inconvenient for smaller firms. Moreover, operating the industrial PC requires a person to be skilled in it and therefore, further cost and time are required in training people for operating the industrial PC. Hence, until the cost of industrial PCs is reduced, these factors are anticipated to provide obstruction in the industrial PC market growth in the coming years.



Key Developments



In November 2019, the BMW Group announced a partnership with the German company Beckhoff Automation is which the latter is to supply the Industrial PC (IPC) technology to BMW Group for use in car manufacturing through 2030.



In February 2019, the Japanese company Mitsubishi Electric Corporation expanded its MELIPC series by launching two new MI3000 model industrial PCs - MI3315G-W and MI3321G-W. The models are aimed to improve the productivity of industries by visualization of data.



Asia Pacific region to witness the highest growth in the market



Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the market owing to the presence of large-scale manufacturing countries in the region like China, and with the growing penetration of IoT and artificial intelligence in the region, industrial automation in the region is expected to boost up leading to the growth of industrial PC market during the forecast period. The North American region is anticipated to hold a significant share due to the technological advancements in countries like the United States and Canada.



Competitive Insights



Prominent/major key market players in the Industrial PC market include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, OMRON Corporation, and Rockwell Automation, Inc. among others. The players in the Industrial PC market are implementing various growth strategies to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors in this market. Major market players in the market have been covered along with their relative competitive strategies and the report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last few years. The company profiles section details the business overview, financial performance (public companies) for the past few years, key products and services being offered along with the recent deals and investments of these important players in the Industrial PC market.

