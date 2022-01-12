Outlook on the Injection Molding Machine Global Market to 2021 - Rising Demand for Lightweight and Complex Components in the Automotive & Electronics Industry is Driving Growth

Jan 12, 2022, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Injection Molding Machine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Metal, Plastic), by Technology (Hydraulic, Electric), by End Use (Automotive, Consumer Goods, Packaging), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global injection molding machine market size is expected to reach USD 20.0 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028.
The growing demand for lightweight and complex components in the automotive and electronics industry is projected to increase industry growth over the years.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented supply chain disruptions resulting in heavy losses for the market. However, the demand for PPE and medical equipment has created an upsurge for injection molding machines and has accelerated the use of automation with a focus on shortening production cycle time and increasing productivity.
The demand for electric injection molding machines is rising due to factors such as higher suitability to cleanrooms and reduced downtime. With companies focusing on environment-friendly manufacturing, the demand for electric injection molding machines that increase energy savings is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.
The major players in the market have invested extensively in research and development operations in recent years, which has led to the introduction of several innovative technologies, including Gas Assisted Injection Molding (GIT), foam injection molding, and multi-component injection molding that can be used across the market.
Injection Molding Machine Market Report Highlights
- The plastic injection molding machine segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028 on account of a strong shift from metal parts towards plastic components in the automotive industry
- The hydraulic injection molding machine segment accounted for 45.2% of the overall market in 2020 owing to the increasing demand for heavy and complex parts in industries such as automotive, marine, defense, and aerospace
- The automotive end-use industry is estimated to witness a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period on account of wide use in producing automotive parts such as interior and exterior trim components, electronic subassemblies, and other under-hood applications
- Germany accounted for 35.1% of the European market revenue, owing to the presence of advanced infrastructure & technology, R&D initiatives and facilities, and a highly-skilled workforce
- The pandemic caused unprecedented supply chain disruptions, which has prompted manufacturers to opt for localized manufacturing, providing a boost to the injection molding market
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Injection Molding Machine Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Regulatory Framework
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Market driver analysis
3.5.2. Market restraints analysis
3.5.3. Industry challenges
3.6. Porter's Five Forces Model
3.6.1. Supplier Power
3.6.2. Buyer Power
3.6.3. Threat of Substitutes
3.6.4. Threat from New Entrant
3.6.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.7. PESTEL Analysis
3.7.1. Political Landscape
3.7.2. Environmental Landscape
3.7.3. Social Landscape
3.7.4. Technology Landscape
3.7.5. Economic Landscape
3.7.6. Legal Landscape
Chapter 4. COVID-19: Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Injection Molding Machine Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Injection Molding Machine Market: Material Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
5.2. Plastics
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3. Metals
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.4. Others
5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Injection Molding Machine Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Injection Molding Machine Market: Technology Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
6.2. Hydraulic
6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.3. Electric
6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.4. Hybrid
6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Injection Molding Machine Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Injection Molding Machine Market: End-Use Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
7.2. Automotive
7.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.3. Consumer Goods
7.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.4. Packaging
7.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.5. Electronics
7.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.6. Others
7.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Injection Molding Machine Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Market
9.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization
9.3. Strategic Framework
9.4. Competitive Dashboard Analysis
9.5. Public Companies
9.5.1. Company Market Position Analysis
9.6. Private Companies
9.6.1. List of Key Emerging Companies and Their Geographical Presence
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
10.1. Arburg GmbH + Co KG
10.1.1. Company overview
10.1.2. Financial performance
10.1.3. Product benchmarking
10.1.4. Strategic initiatives
10.2. Haitian International Holdings Limited
10.2.1. Company overview
10.2.2. Financial performance
10.2.3. Product benchmarking
10.2.4. Strategic initiatives
10.3. Milacron
10.3.1. Company overview
10.3.2. Financial performance
10.3.3. Product benchmarking
10.3.4. Strategic initiatives
10.4. Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Limited
10.4.1. Company overview
10.4.2. Financial performance
10.4.3. Product benchmarking
10.4.4. Strategic initiatives
10.5. Engel Austria GmbH
10.5.1. Company overview
10.5.2. Financial performance
10.5.3. Product benchmarking
10.5.4. Strategic initiatives
10.6. Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH
10.6.1. Company overview
10.6.2. Financial performance
10.6.3. Product benchmarking
10.6.4. Strategic initiatives
10.7. Chen Hsong Holdings Limited
10.7.1. Company overview
10.7.2. Financial performance
10.7.3. Product benchmarking
10.7.4. Strategic initiatives
10.8. Toyo Machinery & Metal Co., Ltd.
10.8.1. Company overview
10.8.2. Financial performance
10.8.3. Product benchmarking
10.8.4. Strategic initiatives
10.9. Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd
10.9.1. Company overview
10.9.2. Financial performance
10.9.3. Product benchmarking
10.9.4. Strategic initiatives
10.10. Japan Steel Works Limited
10.10.1. Company overview
10.10.2. Financial performance
10.10.3. Product benchmarking
10.10.4. Strategic initiatives
10.11. KraussMaffei Group
10.11.1. Company overview
10.11.2. Financial performance
10.11.3. Product benchmarking
10.11.4. Strategic initiatives
10.12. UBE Machinery
10.12.1. Company overview
10.12.2. Financial performance
10.12.3. Product benchmarking
10.12.4. Strategic initiatives
10.13. Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.
10.13.1. Company overview
10.13.2. Financial performance
10.13.3. Product benchmarking
10.13.4. Strategic initiatives
10.14. Wittmann Battenfeld
10.14.1. Company overview
10.14.2. Financial performance
10.14.3. Product benchmarking
10.14.4. Strategic initiatives
10.15. Hillenbrand, INC.
10.15.1. Company overview
10.15.2. Financial performance
10.15.3. Product benchmarking
10.15.4. Strategic initiatives
