Outlook on the Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Global Market to 2026 - by Type, Application and Region

Corrosion is an oxidation reaction with the environment that results in dissolution of metal surface. Corrosion causes deterioration of the metal. Corrosion inhibitors are substance that form barrier between the environment and metal surface thus preventing the corrosion. Inhibitors can be either organic or inorganic in nature. Organic inhibitors are the organic compounds used for the process of adsorption. The adsorption process in turn forms a film thereby protecting metal or material from corrosion.



The report provides a comprehensive view on the inorganic corrosion inhibitor market we have included a detailed value chain analysis. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the inorganic corrosion inhibitor market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness. The report also analyzes several driving and restraining factors and their impact on the market during the forecast period.



Inorganic inhibitors are majorly finds its applications in waste water treatment. This factor drives the growth of inorganic corrosion inhibitor market. Wide use of inorganic corrosion inhibitors in piping of oil and gas fuels the growth of market. However, introduction of ceramic and plastic pipes that possess high durability and corrosion free environment, is expected to replace the metal pipes this may impede the growth of inorganic corrosion inhibitor market. Nevertheless, ongoing research for development of chromium and lead free inhibitors is likely to open new opportunities for the market in the near future.



Based on types the inorganic corrosion inhibitors market can be segmented as anodic and cathodic inhibitors. Anodic inhibitors also known as passivation inhibitors block anode reaction forming film adsorbed on the metal surface. Cathodic reactions forms insoluble compounds which acts as barrier by blocking the cathodic reaction. Inorganic corrosion inhibitors have wide applications in oil and gas industry and in water treatment plants.



North America dominated the inorganic corrosion inhibitor market owing to rapidly growing oil and gas industry and increasing shale gas exploration activity that utilize maximum inorganic inhibitors for the prevention of corrosion. Asia Pacific and Latin America are fastest growing markets and estimated to experience lucrative growth in the forecast period. This mainly contributes to high demand for inorganic inhibitors from water treatment, automobile, oil and gas industries. In Europe, inorganic inhibitors are restricted, due to presence of zinc which impact on environment.



GE Water, BASF SE, Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd, AkzoNobel, Cortec Corporation, Champion Technologies Inc, Ashland Inc, Henkel, Dow Chemical Co, W.R Grace Co., Solutia Inc, Daubert Cromwell LLC and Ecolab among others are some of the major players in the organic corrosion inhibitors market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description and Scope

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

2.2. Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market: Snapshot



3. Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market - Industry Analysis

3.1. Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market: Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.2.1. Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Applications in waste water treatment

3.2.2. Wide use of inorganic corrosion inhibitors in piping of oil and gas

3.3. Restraints

3.3.1. Introduction of ceramic and plastic pipes that possess high durability and corrosion free environment

3.4. Opportunities

3.4.1. Research for development of chromium and lead-free inhibitors

3.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.6.1. Market attractiveness analysis By Type

3.6.2. Market attractiveness analysis By Application

3.6.3. Market attractiveness analysis by Region



4. Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market- Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company market share analysis

4.1.1. Global Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market: company market share, 2019

4.2. Strategic development

4.2.1. Acquisitions & mergers

4.2.2. New Type launches

4.2.3. Agreements, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures

4.2.4. Research and development and Regional expansion

4.3. Price trend analysis



5. Global Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market -Type Analysis

5.1. Global Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market overview: By Type

5.1.1. Global Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market share, By Type,2018 and 2025

5.2. Anodic inhibitors

5.2.1. Global Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market by Anodic inhibitors, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.3. Cathodic inhibitors

5.3.1. Global Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market by Cathodic inhibitors, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)



6. Global Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market -Application Analysis

6.1. Global Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market overview: By Application

6.1.1. Global Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market share, By Application, 2018 and 2025

6.2. Oil and gas industry

6.2.1. Global Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market by Oil and gas industry, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.3. Water treatment plants

6.3.1. Global Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market by Water treatment plants, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Surgery

6.4.1. Global Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market by Surgery, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)



7. Global Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market - Regional Analysis

7.1. Global Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market overview: by Region

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.6. The Middle East and Africa



8. Company Profiles

8.1. GE Water

8.1.1. Overview

8.1.2. Financials

8.1.3. Type portfolio

8.1.4. Business Strategy

8.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2. BASF SE

8.2.1. Overview

8.2.2. Financials

8.2.3. Type portfolio

8.2.4. Business Strategy

8.2.5. Recent Developments

8.3. Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd

8.3.1. Overview

8.3.2. Financials

8.3.3. Type portfolio

8.3.4. Business Strategy

8.3.5. Recent Developments

8.4. AkzoNobel

8.4.1. Overview

8.4.2. Financials

8.4.3. Type portfolio

8.4.4. Business Strategy

8.4.5. Recent Developments

8.5. Cortec Corporation

8.5.1. Overview

8.5.2. Financials

8.5.3. Type portfolio

8.5.4. Business Strategy

8.5.5. Recent Development

8.6. Champion Technologies Inc

8.6.1. Overview

8.6.2. Financials

8.6.3. Type portfolio

8.6.4. Business Strategy

8.6.5. Recent Development

8.7. Ashland Inc

8.7.1. Overview

8.7.2. Financials

8.7.3. Type portfolio

8.7.4. Business Strategy

8.7.5. Recent Development

8.8. Henkel

8.8.1. Overview

8.8.2. Financials

8.8.3. Type portfolio

8.8.4. Business Strategy

8.8.5. Recent Development

8.9. Dow Chemical Co

8.9.1. Overview

8.9.2. Financials

8.9.3. Type portfolio

8.9.4. Business Strategy

8.9.5. Recent Development

8.10. W.R Grace Co

8.10.1. Overview

8.10.2. Financials

8.10.3. Type portfolio

8.10.4. Business Strategy

8.10.5. Recent Development

8.11. Solutia Inc

8.11.1. Overview

8.11.2. Financials

8.11.3. Type portfolio

8.11.4. Business Strategy

8.11.5. Recent Development



