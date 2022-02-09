Outlook on the IVF Devices and Consumables Global Market to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IVF Devices and Consumables Market by Product, Technology Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IVF devices & consumables market was valued at $1,856.20 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $10,138.80 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 to 2030.



In vitro fertilization (IVF) is an assisted reproductive technology (ART), which involves retrieving eggs from a woman's ovaries and fertilizing them with sperm in vitro. The process involves stimulating a woman's ovulatory, removing an ovum from the woman's ovaries, and allowing sperm to fertilize them in a liquid in a laboratory. IVF is one of the widely used treatments to assist couples facing infertility issues.



The global IVF devices & consumables market is anticipated to show significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in infertility rates, increase in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in awareness of IVF, and technological advancements in IVF devices. Furthermore, increase in number of same sex marriages, rise in number of gamete donations, surge in healthcare expenditure worldwide, and upsurge in disposable income are considerably contributing toward the market growth. However, higher cost, ethical issues, and complications associated with IVF as well as lack of awareness among the population are negatively impacting the market growth.



The global IVF devices & consumables market is segmented into product, technology, end user, and region. Depending on product, the market is segregated into instruments, accessories & disposables, and reagents & media. The instruments segment is further divided into sperm separation systems, cryosystems, incubators, imaging systems, ovum aspiration pumps, cabinets, micromanipulators, and others. Reagents & media is sub segmented into cryopreservation media, semen processing media, ovum processing media, and embryo culture media. On the basis of technology, the market is categorized into fresh embryo IVF, frozen embryo IVF, and donor egg IVF. By end user, the market is divided into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



