Outlook on the Lab Grown Diamonds Global Market to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

The "Lab Grown Diamonds Market by Manufacturing Method, Size, Nature and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Lab grown diamonds are made in laboratories and factories. These diamonds are identical to natural diamonds in their composition and appearance. Lab grown diamonds are manufactured using techniques such as HPHT, which stands for high pressure and high temperature and CVD, which stands for chemical vapor deposition.

Diamonds made in labs are generally of better quality than natural diamonds as they are made in controlled environments with constant monitoring and quality control. Increase in adoption of lab grown diamonds in the fashion and jewelry sector, along with increasing application of these diamonds in the industrial sector have spurred the demand for lab grown diamonds across myriad of industry verticals. These lab grown diamonds can also be customized and personalized as per requirement, which further adds advantages apart from them being highly economical, sustainable, and environment friendly.



Use of lab grown diamonds in creation of jewelry has increased significantly. Many companies are including lab grown diamond jewelries as a cost-effective alternatives to naturally mined diamond jewelry. Lab grown diamonds are available in a myriad of shapes and sizes, which provide multiple avenues to use them effectively. Many companies such as Pandora, which is a well renowned jewelry company across the world, has completely transitioned over to lab grown diamonds from natural diamonds.

Several jewelry companies and designers are collaborating with lab grown diamond manufacturers, especially in Europe, to create pieces of jewelry that are unique, stylish, and exclusive. These pieces of jewelry are being displayed at fashion weeks and are being endorsed by celebrities, which is leading to an increased demand for fashionable diamond jewelry, especially among the millennial population. Greater adoption of lab grown diamonds by the jewelry and fashion jewelry industry propels growth of the lab grown diamonds market.



The global lab grown diamonds market is segmented on the basis of manufacturing method, size, nature, application, and region. By manufacturing method, the global market is bifurcated into HPHT and CVD. By size it is segmented into below 2 carat, 2-4 carat, and above 4 carat. By nature, it is bifurcated into colorless and colored. On the basis of application, it is studied across fashion and industrial. The global lab grown diamonds market is also studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Some of the major players profiled in the lab grown diamonds market analysis include ABD Diamonds, Clean Origin, De Beers Group, Diam Concept, Diamond Foundry Inc., Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co., Ltd, Mittal Diamonds, New Diamond Technology LLC, Swarovski AG, and WD Lab Grown Diamonds. Other prominent players analyzed in the report are Applied Diamond Inc., D.NEA Diamonds, Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond Co., Sahajanand Laser Technology Limited (SLTL Group), Finegrowndiamonds, Zhongnan Diamond Co. Ltd, and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.



