Outlook on the Laser Cleaning Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Coherent, Trumpf and Laserax Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laser Cleaning Market (2021-2027) by Laser Type, Application, Power, Component, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Laser Cleaning Market is estimated to be USD 606 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 766.34 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.99%.



The key factor driving the growth of the global laser cleaning market is increased inclination to Laser cleaning over the traditional approach. The burgeoning demand for Laser cleaning in various applications such as industrial use, conservation, and restoration contributes to the growth of the market. The exponentially growing automotive industry is the vital factor fuelling the market growth, also rising use of laser cleaning systems in art restoration and conservation is escalating the demand for laser cleaning.



However, the growth of the global Laser cleaning market is being hindered by high costs and a lack of technical skills worldwide. Nonetheless, the increasing use of Laser cleaning for different applications will generate high revenue opportunities for target market players.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Commercial & Automotive Industries

More Efficient than Traditional Methods

Increasing Use of Laser Cleaning Systems in Art Restoration and Conservation

Restraints

High Procedure Cost

Lack of Technical Expertise

Opportunities

Increasing Demand in Various Applications

Increasing Need for Industrial and Archaeological Cleaning and Restoration

Challenges

Low-Profit Margins during Covid-19 crisis

Technical Complexities in High-Powered Lasers

The Global Laser Cleaning Market is segmented based on Laser Type, Application, Power, Component, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Coherent, Trumpf, IPG Photonics, Clean Laser systems, Advanced Laser Technology (ALT), General Lasertronics, Laserax, White Lion Dry Ice & Laser Cleaning Technology, Anilox Roll Cleaning Systems, Laser Photonics, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why Buy This Report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Laser Cleaning Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.



The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.



The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, Infogence's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.



Report Highlights

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Laser Cleaning Market, By Laser Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Gas Lasers

6.2.1 CO2 Laser

6.2.2 Excimer Lasers

6.3 Solid Lasers

6.3.1 Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (YAG) Laser

6.3.2 Fiber Laser



7 Global Laser Cleaning Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Conservation and Restoration

7.2.1 Art and Heritage Restoration

7.2.1.1 Antique Collections

7.2.1.2 Art Galleries and Museums

7.2.2 Infrastructure

7.2.2.1 Heritage Buildings

7.2.2.2 Non-Heritage Properties

7.3 Cleaning Process

7.3.1 Automotive Parts

7.3.2 Aerospace and Aircraft

7.4 Industrial Usage

7.4.1 Nuclear Plant

7.4.2 Refineries

7.4.3 Power Plant Parts



8 Global Laser Cleaning Market, By Power

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Low Power

8.3 Mid Power

8.4 High Power



9 Global Laser Cleaning Market, By Component

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hardware

9.3 Software

9.4 Services



10 Global Laser Cleaning Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 South America

10.3.1 Brazil

10.3.2 Argentina

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 UK

10.4.2 France

10.4.3 Germany

10.4.4 Italy

10.4.5 Spain

10.4.6 Rest of Europe

10.5 Asia-Pacific

10.5.1 China

10.5.2 Japan

10.5.3 India

10.5.4 Indonesia

10.5.5 Malaysia

10.5.6 South Korea

10.5.7 Australia

10.5.8 Russia

10.5.9 Rest of APAC

10.6 Rest of the World

10.6.1 Qatar

10.6.2 Saudi Arabia

10.6.3 South Africa

10.6.4 United Arab Emirates

10.6.5 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

11.3.4 Investments & Fundings



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Coherent Inc.

12.2 Trumpf

12.3 IPG Photonics

12.4 Clean Lasersysteme

12.5 Advanced Laser Technology (ALT)

12.6 General Lasertronics

12.7 Laserax

12.8 White Lion Dry Ice & Laser Cleaning Technology

12.9 Anilox Roll Cleaning Systems

12.10 Laser Photonics

12.11 SPI Lasers

12.12 P-Laser

12.13 Laserax

12.14 LASCAM

12.15 Allied Scientific Pro (ASP)

12.16 Andritz Powerlase



13 Appendix

