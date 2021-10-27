Outlook on the Lighting Fixtures Global Market to 2029 - Key Drivers and challenges

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lighting Fixtures Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for lighting fixtures and concerned accessories is predominantly driven by new installations, which, subsequently is influenced by infrastructural development. Revival of the construction industry post economic recession is identified as one of the major factors driving lighting fixtures market worldwide. In addition, stringent energy efficiency norms and regulations coupled with greater awareness among people regarding optimum energy consumption is redefining the future of the lighting industry. The lighting fixture market has been witnessing strong growth with growing popularity of smart luminaires. Smart lighting fixtures are integral for developing smart cities due to their ability to curb operational costs and save energy. Initiatives taken by the governments around the globe to develop smart cities are influential in driving demand for smart lighting fixtures worldwide.



The global lighting fixtures market is experiencing an influx of energy efficient products such as LED lighting luminaires. LED lighting fixtures are quickly becoming popular across public and private environments. Benefits offered by the LED technology in terms of energy efficiency, durability, and cost savings are supporting the adoption of LED lighting fixtures across different application segments. The aforementioned factors are expected to support a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2021 - 2029.



This report analyzes the global lighting fixtures market in terms of product type, end-use application, and geography. Based on product type, the global lighting fixtures market has been categorized into portable lighting fixtures, non-portable lighting fixtures, and other variants including special purpose lighting fixtures and accessories. Furthermore, the global lighting fixtures market is also segmented based on end-use application into industrial, residential buildings, architectural & commercial, automotives, and outdoor. The geographical distribution of the global lighting fixtures market considered for this research study covers regional markets such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



The research study titled "Global Lighting Fixtures Market- Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2021 - 2029" provides insights into the global lighting fixtures market in addition to market size and forecasts for the period from 2019 to 2029. The research study offers strategic in-depth analysis on market segments based on product type, end-use application and cross-sectional analysis geographic regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.



In order to enable decision makers, the research study covers competitive profiling of the leading lighting fixture manufacturers, prevailing competitive landscape and key developments taking place in the lighting industry. Some of the major players profiled in the report include Acuity Brands, Inc. General Electric Company, Cooper Lighting, LLC, Hubbell Lighting, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Crompton Greaves Ltd., Cree, Inc., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Amerlux LLC, Panasonic Corporation, OSRAM GmbH, and LSI Industries, Inc. among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Lighting Fixtures Market Analysis

3.1. Global Lighting Fixtures Market Overview

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.2.1. Recent Trends

3.2.2. Future Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Challenges

3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.5. Competitive Landscape

3.5.1. Market Positioning of Leading Manufacturers

3.5.2. Major Strategies Adopted

3.5.3. Analyst Recommendations



4. Global Lighting Fixtures Market Value, By Product Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Comparative Analysis

4.2. Portable Lighting Fixtures

4.3. Non-portable Lighting Fixtures

4.4. Others (Accessories, etc.)



5. Global Lighting Fixtures Market Value, By Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Comparative Analysis

5.2. General Lighting

5.2.1. Residential

5.2.2. Architectural & Commercial

5.2.3. Industrial

5.2.4. Outdoor

5.3. Automotive Lighting

5.4. Backlighting

6. North America Lighting Fixtures Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

6.1. North America Lighting Fixtures Market Value, By Product Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

6.2. North America Lighting Fixtures Market Value, By Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

6.3. North America Lighting Fixtures Market Value, By Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

7. Europe Lighting Fixtures Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

7.1. Europe Lighting Fixtures Market Value, By Product Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

7.2. Europe Lighting Fixtures Market Value, By Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

7.3. Europe Lighting Fixtures Market Value, By Region, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

8. Asia Pacific Lighting Fixtures Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

8.1. Asia Pacific Lighting Fixtures Market Value, By Product Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

8.2. Asia Pacific Lighting Fixtures Market Value, By Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

8.3. Asia Pacific Lighting Fixtures Market Value, By Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

9. Rest of World Lighting Fixtures Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

9.1. Rest of World Lighting Fixtures Market Value, By Product Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

9.2. Rest of World Lighting Fixtures Market Value, By Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

9.3. Rest of World Lighting Fixtures Market Value, By Region, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Acuity Brands, Inc.

10.2. General Electric Company

10.3. Cooper Lighting, LLC

10.4. Hubbell Lighting, Inc.

10.5. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.6. Crompton Greaves Ltd.

10.7. Cree, Inc.

10.8. Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

10.9. Amerlux LLC

10.10. Panasonic Corporation

10.11. OSRAM GmbH

10.12. LSI Industries, Inc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mzs1fn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

