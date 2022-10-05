Outlook on the Lightweight Materials Global Market to 2030 - Featuring ExxonMobil, SABIC, Bayer and Toray Industries Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lightweight Materials Market By Type, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lightweight materials market was valued at $168.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $261.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.



Lightweight materials are used to reduce the weight of automotive, marine, aircrafts, and windmills without affecting the strength and efficiency of the structure. Some examples of lightweight materials include aluminum, magnesium, beryllium, titanium, titanium aluminides, engineering plastics, structural ceramics, and composites with polymer, and metals.



Implementation of regulations for emission reduction in both developed and developing countries surged the popularity of lightweight materials among several end-use sectors, owing to its potential to reduce the emission by 20-30%. This is expected to aggressively penetrate and boost the demand for lightweight materials during the forecast period.

In addition, increase in awareness for renewable energy sources surged the establishments of windmills where lightweight materials-based wind turbines are widely employed, owing to its reduced overall weight and enhanced system efficiency.. This may augment the growth of the lightweight materials market in the growing renewable energy sector.



However, lightweight materials, including polypropylene and polycarbonate use several harmful chemicals during their manufacturing process that if inhaled beyond the maximum concentration limits may cause nausea, vomiting, eye irritation, lung infection, and even cancer. This factor may hinder the growth of the lightweight materials market.



On the contrary, technological advancements and R&D activities surged the potential applications of lightweight materials in various end-use sectors. For instance, lightweight materials are widely used in cruise ships, owing to its properties, including lightweight, high strength, impact resistance, and thermal stability. Moreover, lightweight materials are used in large aircrafts blades, owing to its compressive tensile strength and high thermal stability. These factors are anticipated to increase the sales of lightweight materials among various end-use sectors thus, is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.



The global lightweight materials market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is divided into metal alloys, composites, polymers, and others. On the basis of application, it is fragmented into automotive, aerospace, wind, marine, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The global lightweight materials market profiles leading players, such as Alcoa Corporation, ArcelorMittal, Bayer AG, DuPont, ExxonMobil Corporation, Novelis Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Solvay, and Toray Industries, Inc. The global lightweight materials market report provides in-depth competitive analysis as well as profiles of these major players.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the lightweight materials market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing lightweight materials market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the lightweight materials market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global lightweight materials market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7. Pricing Analysis

3.8. Value Chain Analysis

3.9. Key Regulation Analysis

3.10. Patent Landscape



CHAPTER 4: LIGHTWEIGHT MATERIALS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Metal Alloys

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Composites

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Polymers

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: LIGHTWEIGHT MATERIALS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Automotive

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Aerospace

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Wind

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Marine

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country

5.6 Others

5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: LIGHTWEIGHT MATERIALS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Top winning strategies

7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

7.4. Competitive Dashboard

7.5. Competitive Heatmap

7.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1 DUPONT

8.1.1 Company overview

8.1.2 Company snapshot

8.1.3 Operating business segments

8.1.4 Product portfolio

8.1.5 Business performance

8.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.2 EXXONMOBIL CORPORATION

8.2.1 Company overview

8.2.2 Company snapshot

8.2.3 Operating business segments

8.2.4 Product portfolio

8.2.5 Business performance

8.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.3 SABIC

8.3.1 Company overview

8.3.2 Company snapshot

8.3.3 Operating business segments

8.3.4 Product portfolio

8.3.5 Business performance

8.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.4 BAYER AG

8.4.1 Company overview

8.4.2 Company snapshot

8.4.3 Operating business segments

8.4.4 Product portfolio

8.4.5 Business performance

8.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.5 TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

8.5.1 Company overview

8.5.2 Company snapshot

8.5.3 Operating business segments

8.5.4 Product portfolio

8.5.5 Business performance

8.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.6 NOVELIS INC.

8.6.1 Company overview

8.6.2 Company snapshot

8.6.3 Operating business segments

8.6.4 Product portfolio

8.6.5 Business performance

8.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.7 ARCELORMITTAL SA

8.7.1 Company overview

8.7.2 Company snapshot

8.7.3 Operating business segments

8.7.4 Product portfolio

8.7.5 Business performance

8.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.8 PPG INDUSTRIES INC.

8.8.1 Company overview

8.8.2 Company snapshot

8.8.3 Operating business segments

8.8.4 Product portfolio

8.8.5 Business performance

8.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.9 ALCOA INC.

8.9.1 Company overview

8.9.2 Company snapshot

8.9.3 Operating business segments

8.9.4 Product portfolio

8.9.5 Business performance

8.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.10 Solvay

8.10.1 Company overview

8.10.2 Company snapshot

8.10.3 Operating business segments

8.10.4 Product portfolio

8.10.5 Business performance

8.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments



