Outlook on the Lithium-Ion Battery Metals Global Market to 2031 - Players Include NEI, Huayou Cobalt, Toda Kogyo and CoreMax Among Others

DUBLIN, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium-Ion Battery Metals Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Constituent Metal, Cell Chemistry, End-Use Application, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The lithium-ion battery metals market was valued at $14,539.70 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $286,085.77 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 34.00% between 2022 and 2031.

The lithium-ion battery metals market is driven by several factors, including the surging demand for Li-ion batteries from the automotive industry, consumer electronics, and energy storage systems. In recent years, Li-ion batteries have registered an exponential surge in demand from the automotive industry, with sales of electric vehicles (EVs) reaching record heights.

Market Lifecycle Stage

Lithium-ion batteries were developed by three scientists, John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham, and Akira Yoshino working separately in the 1970s. During the 1970s oil crisis, M. Stanley Whittingham started working on a battery that could recharge itself in a short amount of time. He started his experiments with titanium disulfide and lithium metal as electrodes.

In the 1980s, John B. Goodenough used lithium-cobalt-oxide (LCO) instead of titanium disulfide as a cathode and found that the battery doubled its energy potential. After five years, Akira Yoshino of Meijo University in Japan used petroleum coke as an anode in John B. Goodenough's LCO battery. This latest experiment by Akira Yoshino resulted in the first known lithium-ion battery prototype. The three scientists were awarded the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 2019 due to their work in developing lithium-ion batteries.

Industrial Impact

The growth of the lithium-ion battery metals market is closely tied to the automotive industry and consumer electronics industry. The growing demand for electric vehicles and consumer electronics products such as laptops, mobile phones, and the Internet of Things (IoT) devices has led to surging demand for lithium-ion batteries around the world. Moreover, the growing adoption of lithium-ion batteries in stationary energy storage systems contributes to the growth of the lithium-ion battery metals market.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused several delays in manufacturing operations, which resulted in the slowdown of the lithium-ion battery metals market. Also, supply chain disruptions have negatively impacted the lithium-ion battery metals market. Currently, companies are trying to secure long-term supply contracts with other suppliers, to maintain smooth operations and interrupted supply of metals.

Recent Developments in the Lithium-Ion Battery Metals Market

In April 2022 , Lithion Recycling, a Canadian company, received $18 million in funding from the Quebec government. The funding was made to continue the development of a battery recycling technology that can recover 95% of strategic materials from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries and industrial waste.

, Lithion Recycling, a Canadian company, received in funding from the government. The funding was made to continue the development of a battery recycling technology that can recover 95% of strategic materials from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries and industrial waste. In April 2022 , Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) won the exploration rights to a lithium clay deposit in China . CATL announced that it won the exploration rights for $135 million and further announced that the exploration site contains approximately 2.66 million tons of lithium metal oxide.

, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) won the exploration rights to a lithium clay deposit in . CATL announced that it won the exploration rights for and further announced that the exploration site contains approximately 2.66 million tons of lithium metal oxide. In April 2022 , Nissan and NASA announced that they are collaborating to develop lithium-ion solid-state batteries. The partnership aims to develop solid-state batteries ideal for application in commercial and aerospace industries.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the lithium-ion battery metals market:

Growing Sales of Electric Vehicles

Rising Demand for Application in Consumer Electronics

Performance Benefits of Lithium-Ion Batteries over Lead-Acid Batteries

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

Rising Prices of Lithium, Cobalt, and Nickel

Human Rights Issues Related to Cobalt Mining

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some prominent names established in this market are:

Umicore N.V.

L&F Co., Ltd.

Nichia Corporation

BASF TODA Battery Materials LLC

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd.

Livent

Albemarle Corporation

China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.

Fortum

Tianqi Lithium Corporation

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

NEI Corporation

Huayou Cobalt Co., Ltd.

Toda Kogyo Corporation

CoreMax Corporation

Lygend Resources & Technology Co., Ltd.

Norilsk Nickel

BHP

POSCO CHEMICAL

Glencore PLC

Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Echion Technologies Ltd.

CAMX Power LLC

Allox

Texpower EV Technologies, Inc.

