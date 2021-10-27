Outlook on the Load, Haul and Dump Global Market to 2029 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Load, Haul and Dump (LHD) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers strategic insights into the overall LHD market along with the market estimates and forecast (in terms of both revenue and volume) for the duration 2019 to 2029. This research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on engine type, capacity and different geographies. The report include market estimates in terms of both revenue and volume for regional markets (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world) as well as for major countries in the region.



The market for load, haul and dump trucks (LHD) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% through the forecast period 2021 - 2029. This rise in demand for LHD trucks is due increasing number of underground mines across the world to satisfy global metal and minerals demand. In order to match stringent government regulations on fuel consumption and greenhouse gas reduction, underground mining equipment manufacturers are focusing on introducing fuel efficient models. Manufacturers are integrating customized hardware solutions and software solutions to reduce fuel particulates and to improve fuel efficiency. Caterpillar has integrated advanced ventilation reduction package with its new loader CAT 3000H LHD to reduce diesel particulate matter and to improve fuel efficiency.



Global LHD market is highly competitive and majorly dominated recognized multinational players such as Caterpillar, Sandvik and Atlas Copco. Market competition among leading players is expected to increase with market consolidation in future. For instance, Komatsu Ltd., in July 2016, announced to acquire the U.S. based surface and underground mining equipment manufacturer Joy Global, Inc. in order to strengthen its position in the underground mining equipment segment. Another major instance is the collaboration of Komatsu Ltd. with GE Mining in January 2014. Similarly, U.S. based Caterpillar, Inc. had acquired Bucyrus International, Inc., a U.S. based surface and underground mining equipment company.



In order to assist in strategic decision making, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading players in LHD market, attractive investment proposition and, and market positioning of key vendors sections.



Other in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to justify the forthcoming attractive markets within the LHD industry

Market influencing factors, market impediments, and their impact on the market growth

In-depth competitive environment analysis

Historical 2-Years market size data (2018 - 2019)

Market Forecast for the period 2019 - 2029

Market investment proposition - Key Investment Segments

Company profiles of leading players in the global LHD industry (including financial overview, product portfolio, recent developments and major competitors)

Overall, the research study provides a holistic view of the treatment global heavy axles market, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2019 to 2029, keeping in mind the above-mentioned factors.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Global LHD Market Overview

3.1 Market Definition and Scope

3.1.1 Drivers

3.1.2 Challenges

3.1.3 Opportunities

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.4 Competitive Analysis: Global LHD Market, 2020 (Value %)



Chapter 4 Global LHD Market Analysis, By Engine Type

4.1 Overview

4.2 Diesel

4.3 Electric



Chapter 5 Global LHD Market Analysis, by Capacity

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Less than 5.5 tons

5.3 5.5 tons to less than 8.5

5.4 8.5 tons to less than 12

5.5 12 tons to less than 15

5.6 15 tons to less than 20

5.6 Capacity 20 Tons or More



Chapter 6 Global LHD Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Atlas Copco

7.2 Sandvik

7.3 Caterpillar

7.4 GHH Fahrzeuge

7.5 KGHM ZANAM S.A

7.6 Dux Machinery Corporation

7.7 Mining Technologies International Inc. (MTI)



