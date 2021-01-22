Outlook on the Manufactured Housing Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufactured Housing Market by Number of section, by Location, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global manufactured housing market was valued at $27,188 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $38,848 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6. 5%. Manufactured housing (MH) is a housing unit which is built partially or fully off-site in factory and is later transported and installed at designated project site. Manufactured homes are constructed as per the strict rules and regulations laid down by the regulatory body. For instance, in the U. S. it is mandatory that manufactured housing units should comply with the federal HUD code, which was laid down by the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in June 1976. According to MHI (Manufactured Housing Institute) based in the U,. S., construction cost for per square foot manufactured homes is around 30% to 50% less as compared to on-site build conventional homes.

The rise in demand for manufactured homes can be attributed to the advantages of manufactured housing units such as affordable construction cost, quality control over entire construction process, less lead time of completion of construction, and energy efficiency.



Growth in population and rapid urbanization has resulted into increase in the need for quality and affordable accommodation. This is expected to boost the growth of the manufactured housing market during the forecast period. However, fluctuations in raw material prices such as steel, timber, and concrete affects the profitability of manufacturers, which restraints growth of the manufactured housing market. Moreover, The rise in adoption of technical advancements such as 3D printing, construction robotics, and computer aided manufacturing is expected to offer growth opportunities for the manufactured housing market in the future.



The global manufactured housing market is segmented on the basis of number of section, location, application, and region. Depending on number of section, the market is divided into single section, double section, and multi-section. By location, the market is classified as private property and MH communities. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into residential and non-residential. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The major market participants profiled in this report include Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cavco Industries Inc., Cumberland Japan Co. Ltd., Domino Homes SIA, Nobility Homes Inc., Omar Park Homes Ltd., Q Prefab OU, Skyline Champion Corporation, The Commodore Corporation, and Wigo Group. Acquisition and partnership are the key strategies being adopted by the key players to remain competitive in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Key Market Players

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors

3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Growth in Population and Rapid Urbanization

3.4.1.2. Increase in Government Spending on Residential Construction and Availability of Mortgage Loans

3.4.1.3. Surge in Cost of Residential Construction

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Fluctuations in Price of Raw Material

3.4.2.2. Lack of Skilled Manpower

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Technological Advancements & Innovations

3.5. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4: Manufactured Housing Market, by Number of Sections

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Number of Sections

4.2. Single Section

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Double Section

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.4. Multi Section

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Manufactured Housing, by Location

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Location

5.2. Private Property

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Mh Communities

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Manufactured Housing Market, by Application

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.2. Residential

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Non-Residential

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Manufactured Housing Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 2019

8.2. Top Winning Strategies



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Key Executive

8.1.3. Company Snapshot

8.1.4. Operating Business Segments

8.1.5. Product Portfolio

8.1.6. Business Performance

8.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.2. Cavco Industries, Inc.

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Key Executive

8.2.3. Company Snapshot

8.2.4. Operating Business Segments

8.2.5. Product Portfolio

8.2.6. Business Performance

8.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.3. Cumberland Japan Co. Ltd.

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Key Executive

8.3.3. Company Snapshot

8.3.4. Product Portfolio

8.4. Domino Homes Sia

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Key Executive

8.4.3. Company Snapshot

8.4.4. Product Portfolio

8.5. Nobility Homes, Inc.

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Key Executive

8.5.3. Company Snapshot

8.5.4. Operating Business Segments

8.5.5. Product Portfolio

8.5.6. Business Performance

8.6. Omar Park Homes Limited

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Key Executive

8.6.3. Company Snapshot

8.6.4. Product Portfolio

8.6.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.7. Q Prefab Ou

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Key Executive

8.7.3. Company Snapshot

8.7.4. Product Portfolio

8.8. Skyline Champion Corporation

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Key Executive

8.9.3. Company Snapshot

8.9.4. Operating Business Segments

8.9.5. Product Portfolio

8.9.6. Business Performance

8.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.9. The Commodore Corporation

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Company Snapshot

8.9.3. Product Portfolio

8.10. Wigo Group

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Company Snapshot

8.10.3. Product Portfolio



