Outlook on the Medical Disinfectant Wipes Global Market to 2028 - Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Germicidal Disposable Wipes, Surface Disinfectant Wipes), Application, Distribution Channel, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical disinfectant wipes market size is expected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2028, according to the report. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% in 2020. The rising awareness regarding sanitation and personal hygiene and the increasing cross-contamination problems are expected to drive the demand for medical disinfectant wipes over the forecast period.



Increased sterilization and sanitization practices over the years can be attributed to growing awareness among consumers about health and hygiene. This has driven the demand for many disinfectant products, including medical disinfectant wipes. For instance, CaviWipes are convenient, ready-to-use, intermediate-level disinfectant wipes that are effective against TB, HBV, HCV, HIV, viruses (hydrophilic and lipophilic), bacteria (including MRSA and VRE), and fungi.



The surface disinfectant wipes held the largest segment in 2020 and are expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period. These wipes are among the most widely used wipes owing to their application in disinfecting hard surfaces and due to their affordable price. The demand for maintaining safety, hygiene, and sanitation is driving its adoption across the medical industries.



The B2B segment contributed a majority of the share to become the largest division in the global revenue in 2020. Hospitals prefer the B2B channel for buying these products so that they can negotiate directly with distributors or wholesalers, which offers them additional discounts, reduces the risk of buying low-quality products, and ensures cost-effective pricing.



The market is fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of both international and domestic players. Some of the key players are 3M, The Clorox Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, PDI, Metrex Research, Maxill, Micro-Scientific, Sunshine Global LLC, Crosstex Sanitex.



Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. The demand for medical disinfectant wipes is supported by multiple government initiatives that are aimed at encouraging the production and distribution of disinfecting wipes in the region, primarily after the COVID-19 outbreak

The hydrogen peroxide disinfectant wipes segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028 as an increasing number of healthcare facilities, including hospitals and nursing homes, are opting for hydrogen peroxide disinfectant wipes to improve surface compatibility and offer efficacy against tough-to-kill pathogens like C. difficile spores

The dental clinic segment is expected to register the fastest growth during forecast period. There has been an increase in the global dental workforce and individuals pursuing an education and a career in dentistry, which has opened new opportunities for dental clinics

The B2C segment is expected to grow fast during forecast period. Commercial consumers like small healthcare facilities, residential usage, and small-scale medical practitioners largely prefer B2C distribution channels

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Type Outlook

2.3. Application Outlook

2.4. Distribution channel Outlook



Chapter 3. Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market

3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.4.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Driver Impact Analysis

3.5.2. Restraint Impact Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Opportunities

3.5.4. Industry Challenges

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.7. Roadmap of Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market

3.8. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.3. Consumer Product Adoption

4.4. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Germicidal Disposable Wipes

5.2.1. Germicidal disposable wipes market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3. Surface Disinfectant Wipes

5.3.1. Surface disinfectant wipes market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4. Hydrogen Peroxide Disinfectant Wipes

5.4.1. Hydrogen peroxide disinfectant wipes market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Hospital

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, for hospital, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3. Dental Clinic

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, for dental clinic, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4. Nursing Home

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, for nursing home, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, for others, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Distribution channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

7.2. B2B

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast through B2B, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.3. B2C

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast through B2C, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.3.2. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

7.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast through hypermarkets/supermarkets, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.3.3. Pharmacies/Drug Stores

7.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast through pharmacies/drug stores, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.3.4. Online

7.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast through online, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.3.5. Others

7.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast through others, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis

9.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

9.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2020



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. 3M

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Product Benchmarking

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. The Clorox Company

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Product Benchmarking

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. Kimberly-Clark Corporation

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Product Benchmarking

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Product Benchmarking

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. Metrex Research

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Product Benchmarking

10.6. Maxill

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Product Benchmarking

10.7. PDI

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Product Benchmarking

10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.8. Micro-Scientific

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Product Benchmarking

10.9. Sunshine Global LLC

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Product Benchmarking

10.10. Crosstex Sanitex

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Product Benchmarking

