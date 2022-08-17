Outlook on the Medium Voltage Cable Accessories Global Market to 2030 - Featuring ABB, 3M, Nexans and TE Connectivity Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medium Voltage Cable Accessories Market by Product Type, Technology, Installation, Voltage Range, Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the medium voltage cable accessories industry was valued at $15.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $25.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Medium voltage (MV) is a range of electricity distribution system voltages from 3.3KV to 33kV. Cable accessories for medium voltage have similar design and performance requirements as that cables of the same voltage range.



The scope of the report discusses the potential opportunities for the key players to enter the global medium voltage cable accessories market. Furthermore, it provides an in-depth analysis of the market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and key areas of investment. The report includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and the role of each stakeholder in the value chain. Moreover, it features the strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market.



The global medium voltage cable accessories market is analyzed by product type, technology, installation, industry vertical, and region. Byproduct type, the market is divided into cable joints and splices, connectors, terminations, and other product types. The technology segment covered in this study includes heat shrink, cold shrink, and pre-molded terminations.

The installation segment is classified into overhead, underground, and submarine. The industry vertical segment includes railways, construction, private utilities, cement, marine, government utilities, oil & gas, healthcare, fertilizer, steel, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, EMEA, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and GCA.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the medium voltage cable accessories market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing medium voltage cable accessories market opportunities.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

An in-depth analysis of the medium voltage cable accessories market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global medium voltage cable accessories market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: MEDIUM VOLTAGE CABLE ACCESSORIES MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Cable Joints and Splice

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Connectors

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Seperables

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Terminations

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

4.6 Others

4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: MEDIUM VOLTAGE CABLE ACCESSORIES MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Heat Shrink

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Cold Shrink

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Pre-molded Terminations

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: MEDIUM VOLTAGE CABLE ACCESSORIES MARKET, BY INSTALLATION

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Overhead

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Underground

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Submarine

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: MEDIUM VOLTAGE CABLE ACCESSORIES MARKET, BY VOLTAGE RANGE

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 3KV To 10KV

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 10KV To 20KV

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

7.4 20KV To 30KV

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market analysis by country

7.5 30KV To 50KV

7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3 Market analysis by country

7.6 50KV To 100KV

7.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: MEDIUM VOLTAGE CABLE ACCESSORIES MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Market size and forecast

8.2 Railways

8.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.2.3 Market analysis by country

8.3 Construction

8.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.3.3 Market analysis by country

8.4 Private Utilities

8.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.4.3 Market analysis by country

8.5 Cement

8.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.5.3 Market analysis by country

8.6 Marine

8.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.6.3 Market analysis by country

8.7 Government Utilities

8.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.7.3 Market analysis by country

8.8 Oil and Gas

8.8.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.8.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.8.3 Market analysis by country

8.9 Healthcare

8.9.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.9.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.9.3 Market analysis by country

9.0 Fertilizer

9.0.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

9.0.2 Market size and forecast, by region

9.0.3 Market analysis by country

9.1 Steel

9.1.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

9.1.2 Market size and forecast, by region

9.1.3 Market analysis by country

9.2 Renewable Energy

9.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

9.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

9.2.3 Market analysis by country

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

9.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

9.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 9: MEDIUM VOLTAGE CABLE ACCESSORIES MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Top winning strategies

10.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

10.4. Competitive Dashboard

10.5. Competitive Heatmap

10.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES

11.1 ABB

11.2 3M

11.3 BEHR BIRCHER CELLPACK BBC AG

11.4 Compaq International (P) Ltd.

11.5 Nexans

11.6 NKT A/S

11.7 Phoenix Technology Group Co. Ltd

11.8 REPL International

11.9 Sumitomo Electric U.S.A.

11.10 TE Connectivity

11.11 Yamuna Infra & Technology Pvt. Ltd.

11.12 Prysmian

