Outlook on the Nanofibers Global Markets and Technologies to 2026 - During the COVID-19 Pandemic Several Small Companies Developed Masks Using Nanofibers

This report provides an updated review of nanofiber technologies, including their materials and production processes, and identifies current and emerging applications. The publisher delineates the current market status for nanofiber-based products, defines trends and presents growth forecasts for the next five years.

The market is analyzed based on material, application, and region. Technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, will also be discussed. The report will include detailed analysis of key trends and opportunities that affect the market's growth. It will also analyze the major challenges faced by nanofiber manufacturers and end user. A separate section on current and emerging technologies will provide detailed descriptions of the recent and emerging nanofiber applications in various sectors.

The report will also have a separate section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the nanofiber market at the global level. The section will include the COVID-19 impact on nanofiber supply and demand, price impact and various strategic decisions taken by governments to boost the market. The market sizes and estimations are provided in terms of value ($ millions), considering 2020 as base year, and a market forecast will be given from 2021 to 2026. Regional market sizes, with respect to material types and applications, will also be provided. The impact of COVID-19 will be considered while estimating market sizes.



Report Includes

53 data tables and 66 additional tables

An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for nanofiber technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the global nanofibers market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by material, application, and region

Highlights of the upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Review of the current market status for nanofiber-based products, technological issues, supply chain analysis, competitive scenario, and COVID-19 implications on nanofibers market at the global level

Description of the recently issued U.S patents across each major category, with a summary of patents related to nanofiber materials, fabrication methods, and applications

Key merger and acquisition deals, development of commercially viable nanofiber products and technologies, and other strategic alliances within the industry

Company profiles of the leading global players, including Asahi Kasei Corp., Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd., Donaldson Co. Inc., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Showa Denko K.K., and Toray Industries Inc

The publisher has identified nine main industry segments where nanofibers have current and potential uses: consumer, defense and security; electronics and optoelectronics; energy; life science; mechanical, chemical and environmental; sensors and instrumentation; thermal and acoustic insulation; and transportation.



This study highlights the latest developments in nanofiber technology, including material types, fabrication processes and applications. It also offers a detailed market analysis for nanofiber-based products by segment (i.e., material, application, region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect future market growth.



Nanofibers are used in the production of N95 masks. During the pandemic, several small companies developed masks using nanofibers. These fibers were made using a technique called "electrospinning." Several start-up companies produced nanofibers that help to capture aerosol droplets better while providing additional breathability. Some of these manufacturers are producing millions of masks each month.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Nanomaterials and Nanofibers

Nanotechnology Industry

Milestones in the History of Nanofibers and Recent Events

Current and Emerging Nanofiber Applications

Electronics and Optoelectronics

Mechanical, Chemical and Environmental

Sensors and Instrumentation

Energy

Life Science

Transportation

Thermal and Acoustic Insulation

Consumer

Defense and Security

Other Applications

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Challenges

Impact of Covid-19 on the Nanofiber Market

Introduction

Impact on Demand

Impact on Supply

Conclusion

Chapter 4 Technology and Production Methods

Introduction

Nanofiber Materials

Trends Related to Polymeric Nanofibers

Trends Related to Composite Nanofibers

Trends Related to Other Materials

Production Methods

Pressure-Infusion-Gyration

Cryoelectrospinning

Ion Implantation

Organic-Inorganic Nanofibers by Glass Fiber Cone Pulling

Cellulose Nanofibers by Oxidation

Other Methods

Technological Developments, 2016 to Present

Bionic Cochlea Based on Piezoelectric Nanowires

Retinal Prosthesis Based on Silicon Nanowires

Ceramic Nanofiber Sponges

Production of Nanofiber Through Carbon Dioxide Capture

Tissue Factor-Targeted Nanofibers

Cellulose Nanofibers for Virus Separation

Centrifugal Multi-Spun Nanofibers to Produce Covid-19 Masks

Other Relevant Research and Development Activities

Chapter 5 Global Nanofiber Market, by Application

Analysis Outline

Historic Market Summary

Market Forecast

Market Growth Trends

Mechanical, Chemical and Environmental

Life Science

Energy

Consumer

Electronics and Optoelectronics

Transportation

Sensors and Other Applications

Technological Trends

Roll-To-Roll Processes

Portable Nanofiber Fabrication Equipment

Wearable Electronics

Coated Nanofibers

Chapter 6 Global Nanofiber Market, by Material Type

Analysis Outline

Historic Market Summary

Market Forecast

Nanofiber Material Types

Polymer-Based Nanofibers

Carbon-Based Nanofibers

Ceramic and Glass-Based Nanofibers

Metal- and Alloy-Based Nanofibers

Semiconducting-Based Nanofibers

Composite Nanofibers

Chapter 7 Global Nanofiber Market, by Region

Analysis Outline

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape: Global

Leading Nanofiber Product Suppliers

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Abalioglu Holding A.S.

Acs Material

Argonide Corp.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd.

Donaldson Co. Inc.

Espin Technologies Inc.

Hollingsworth & Vose

Inmed LLC

Lime

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Nxtnano

Showa Denko K.K.

Spur A.S.

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Up Catalyst

Chapter 10 Appendix: Abbreviations



