Outlook on the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Global Market to 2027 - Adenocarcinoma Is the Most Prevalent Segment Histologically

Aug 17, 2022, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment (NSCLC) Market, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market will reach US$ 25.71 Billion in 2027. Globally, lung cancer is one of the most frequent types of cancer, with two distinct subtypes. The non-small cell lung cancer subtype accounts for most lung cancer cases (NSCLC).
Furthermore, lung cancer, as one of the most common malignancies in the world, is responsible for a considerable number of deaths globally. As a result of the expanding frequency and incidence of non-small cell lung cancer across all demographics and age categories, demand for non-small cell lung cancer therapies has increased.
COVID-19 Impact on Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment (NSCLC) Industry
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment (NSCLC) Market represented a central challenge in clinical diagnosis and therapy decision-making in the context of the favorably contagious COVID-19 pandemic. Even for patients who were non-COVID-19, the disturbance of regular hospital services, such as imaging and treatment appointments, had a significant impact on the physical and mental well-being of these patients. The stress placed on the availability of medical resources and hospitals has reduced the clinical admissions to most other departments, including oncology departments. Consequently, the benefits some cancer patients could have received have been compromised due to treatment delay declining the market in 2020.
Worldwide Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Size has reached US$ 17.75 Billion in 2021
The rise of the non-small cell lung cancer therapy (NSCLC) market has been fuelled by the increased number of non-small cell lung cancer diagnoses and increased awareness in developed and emerging countries. Other reasons contributing to the expansion of the non-small cell lung cancer treatments market include an increase in the proportion of smokers and exposure to toxins such as asbestos. According to our estimates, the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market will grow at a 6.4% CAGR from 2021 to 2027.
Adenocarcinoma Is the Most Prevalent Segment Histologically
Our report classified the histological segment into three categories: adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and large cell carcinoma. Compared to the other two forms, adenocarcinoma is the most common and is found in the cells responsible for mucous secretion in the outer lung sections. Furthermore, Squamous Cell Carcinoma, located in the squamous cells near the bronchus in the middle of the lungs, is one of the fastest expanding segments in the market. Large cell carcinoma, also known as undifferentiated carcinoma, can develop in any section of the lungs, is the fastest-growing, and is the most difficult to cure.
Immunotherapy Market Share is Estimated to Be the Largest
By treatment, immunotherapy is expected to have the most significant market share. According to our estimates, the targeted therapy category will grow during the projection period. The increasing number of product launches, particularly in the immunotherapy area, is credited with the market domination. Immunotherapy is currently being used more widely in emerging countries, owing to improved patient outcomes resulting from effective treatment.
Regional Analysis
In our report, we have examined the regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of The World. Lung cancer is becoming more common, and innovative therapies and are becoming more widely used, making the North America, Europe & Asia Pacific the most powerful region worldwide. Due to a rise in lung cancer diagnoses, India and China in the Asia Pacific region are seeing growth in NSCLC therapies.
Chemotherapy is the most common kind of treatment in these underdeveloped countries. However, advanced immunotherapies and targeted medicines are seeing rising adoption and investment in nations like United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Japan.
Key Market Players
Our report examines AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca, Avid Bioservices Inc., Bayer Healthcare, Biogen Inc., Blueprint Medicines Corp, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co Inc., Novartis, and Pfizer Inc. as leading players in the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment (NSCLC) Market. The majority of significant market players are also concentrating on continuous advancements in advanced therapies and improving the efficacy of existing medicines. These businesses are receiving product approvals as well.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment (NSCLC) Market
6. Market Share Analysis - Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment (NSCLC)
6.1 By Histology Type
6.2 By Treatment Type
6.3 By Drug Class
6.4 By End User
6.5 By Region
7. Histology Type - Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment (NSCLC) Market
7.1 Adenocarcinoma
7.2 Squamous Cell Carcinoma
7.3 Large Cell Carcinoma
8. Treatment Type - Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment (NSCLC) Market
8.1 Chemotherapy
8.2 Immunotherapy
8.3 Radiation Therapy
8.4 Surgery
8.5 Targeted Therapy Drugs
9. Drug Class - Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment (NSCLC) Market
9.1 Angiogenesis Inhibitor
9.2 Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Blocker
9.3 Kinase Inhibitor
9.4 Microtubule Stabilizer
9.5 Folate Antimetabolites
9.6 PD-1/ PD-L1 Inhibitor
10. End User - Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment (NSCLC) Market
10.1 General Medical & Surgical Hospitals
10.2 Specialty Hospitals
10.3 Clinics
10.4 Others
11. Region - Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment (NSCLC) Market
11.1 North America
11.2 Europe
11.3 Asia-Pacific
11.4 Rest of The World
12. Porters Five Forces
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13. Key Players
13.1 AbbVie Inc.
13.1.1 Overview
13.1.2 Recent Development
13.1.3 Revenue
13.2 Astellas Pharma
13.2.1 Overview
13.2.2 Recent Development
13.2.3 Revenue
13.3 AstraZeneca
13.3.1 Overview
13.3.2 Recent Development
13.3.3 Revenue
13.4 Avid Bioservices Inc.
13.4.1 Overview
13.4.2 Recent Development
13.4.3 Revenue
13.5 Bayer Healthcare
13.5.1 Overview
13.5.2 Recent Development
13.5.3 Revenue
13.6 Biogen Inc.
13.6.1 Overview
13.6.2 Recent Development
13.6.3 Revenue
13.7 Blueprint Medicines Corp
13.7.1 Overview
13.7.2 Recent Development
13.7.3 Revenue
13.8 Eli Lilly and Company
13.8.1 Overview
13.8.2 Recent Development
13.8.3 Revenue
13.9 Merck & co Inc.
13.9.1 Overview
13.9.2 Recent Development
13.9.3 Revenue
13.10 Novartis
13.10.1 Overview
13.10.2 Recent Development
13.10.3 Revenue
13.11 Pfizer Inc.
13.11.1 Overview
13.11.2 Recent Development
13.11.3 Revenue
