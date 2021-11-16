Outlook on the Novel Ocular Drug Delivery Devices Global Market to 2030 - Industry Trends and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Novel Ocular Drug Delivery Devices Market: Focus on Implants, Inserts and Punctal Plugs - Distribution by Type of Drug Delivery Device, Target Indications, Type of Product and Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely adoption of novel ocular drug delivery devices, over the next decade. The study features a detailed analysis of the key drivers and trends related to this evolving domain.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 2.2 billion individuals across the world suffer from some degree of vision impairment caused due to various ophthalmic disorders, such as glaucoma, trachoma, cataract, diabetic retinopathy and wet age-related macular degeneration. Around 50% of the cases are left either unaddressed and/or could have been prevented. It is also worth highlighting that around 1.7 billion individuals worldwide are expected to lose their vision by 2050. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), loss of vision can pose an economic burden of over USD 35 billion, in terms of loss of productivity and direct costs of treatment/care.

Considering the aforementioned facts, there is a rise in demand for effective therapeutic interventions for the treatment of ocular diseases, in order to prevent complete vision loss. Conventionally, ocular diseases have been treated through surgery, laser or pharmacological interventions (such as anti-angiogenic drugs). However, these treatment options are associated with several limitations, including side effects of intravitreal injections and conventional surgeries, poor drug bioavailability at the target tissue site and need for frequent drug administration to maintain efficacy for a longer duration.

In addition, at present, more than 90% of the marketed ophthalmic formulations are available in the form of eye drops that mainly target diseases related to anterior segment of the eye. Studies suggest that, if administered with the help of topical eye drops, around 95% of the drug is lost due to a number of challenges, such as dilution of product by tears and permeation issues related to cornea. Therefore, drug delivery formulations, such as eye drops and ointments, cannot be considered as an optimal treatment option for vision-threatening diseases.

Owing to the aforementioned concerns, there is an evident rise in the demand for effective, non-invasive drug delivery systems that are capable of overcoming bioavailability hurdles and enable delivery of the drug at the target cells, at effective concentrations, for a suitable period of time. Over time, several pharmaceutical companies across the world have undertaken various initiatives to develop novel drug delivery devices, such as sustained release implants, ocular inserts and punctal plugs, that are capable of enabling effective administration of drugs, while overcoming the existing challenges. In fact, over 1,100 patents related to novel ocular drug delivery devices have been filed/granted in the past few years, demonstrating the continued innovation being carried out in this domain. The growing interest of pharmaceutical stakeholders in this field is also reflected from the recent rise in partnership activity of novel ocular drug delivery device developers. Driven by the increasing patient population and introduction of novel and advanced ocular drug delivery devices, this market is anticipated to witness steady growth in the coming years.

Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of novel ocular drug delivery devices, with respect to type of drug delivery device (implants, inserts and punctal plugs), current status of development (marketed, phase III, phase II, phase I/II, phase I and preclinical), type of product (biodegradable and non-biodegradable), type of molecule (small molecules and biologics), target indication (glaucoma, retinal vein occlusion, postoperative ocular inflammation, non-infectious uveitis, diabetic macular edema, dry eye disease, wet age-related macular degeneration, retinal diseases, neovascular age-related macular degeneration and others) and route of administration (topical, intravitreal, intracameral, intracanalicular, implantable and subconjunctival). In addition, the chapter lists novel ocular drug delivery device developers, along with information on their respective year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and most active players (in terms of number of devices).

Elaborate profiles of key players that are engaged in the development of novel ocular drug delivery devices. Each profile features a brief overview of the company (including information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key executives), information on technology use, respective product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An in-depth analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of various novel ocular drug delivery devices based on relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial recruitment status, phase of development, study design, target patient segment, target indication, type of sponsor, most active players (in terms of number of registered trials conducted) and key geographical regions.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain during the period 2012-2021 covering R&D agreements, product commercialization agreements, product development and commercialization agreements, product distribution agreements, technology licensing agreements, product development agreements, acquisitions, product licensing agreements and other related agreements.

An analysis of the investments that have been made into companies with proprietary novel ocular drug delivery devices, including seed financing, venture capital financing, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, grants and debt financing.The investment instances have been analyzed based on various relevant parameters, such as year of investment, amount invested, type of funding, most active players (in terms of number of funding instances) and type of investor.

An in-depth analysis of over 1,100 patents filed/granted related to novel ocular drug delivery devices, till 2021. The instances have been analyzed based on various relevant parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, regional applicability, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, type of drug delivery device, type of applicant, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents filed/granted), patent benchmarking and valuation.

A case study on the available novel ocular drug delivery devices such as bionic eye, intraocular lenses, eye-drop dispensers and others.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading novel ocular drug delivery device developers?

Which are the popular types of novel ocular drug delivery devices available in this market?

What are the key challenges faced by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

What types of partnership models are commonly being adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

Who are the key investors in this domain?

How is the intellectual property landscape in this field likely to evolve in the foreseen future?

What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Structure of the Eye

3.3. Routes for Ocular Drug Delivery

3.4. Ocular Drug Delivery Systems

3.4.1. Dendrimers

3.4.2. Hydrogels

3.4.3. Liposomes

3.4.4. Nanomicelles

3.4.5. Nanoparticles

3.5. Concluding Remarks

4. MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Novel Ocular Drug Delivery Devices: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Type of Drug Delivery Device

4.2.2. Analysis by Current Status of Development

4.2.3. Analysis by Type of Drug Delivery Device and Current Status of Development

4.2.4. Analysis by Type of Product

4.2.5. Analysis by Type of Drug Delivery Device and Type of Product

4.2.6. Analysis by Type of Molecule

4.2.7. Analysis by Target Indication

4.2.8. Analysis by Route of Administration

4.3. Novel Ocular Drug Delivery Devices: Developer Landscape

4.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.3.4. Key Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Devices

5. CASE STUDY: TYPES OF NOVEL OCULAR DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Novel Ocular Drug Delivery Devices

5.2.1. Bionic Eye

5.2.1.1. Working of a Bionic Eye

5.2.2. Intra Ocular Lenses

5.2.2.1. Evolution of Intra Ocular Lenses

5.2.2.2. Applications of Intra Ocular Lenses

5.2.2.3. Types of Intra Ocular Lenses

5.2.2.4. Classification of Intra Ocular Lenses

5.2.3. Eye Drop Dispenser Devices

5.3. Other Novel Ocular Drug Delivery Systems

6. COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Alimera Sciences

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Technology Overview

6.2.3. Product Portfolio

6.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.3. Bausch and Lomb

6.3.1. Company Overview

6.3.2. Technology Overview

6.3.3. Product Portfolio

6.3.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.4. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

6.4.1. Company Overview

6.4.2. Technology Overview

6.4.3. Product Portfolio

6.4.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.5. Genentech

6.5.1. Company Overview

6.5.2. Technology Overview

6.5.3. Product Portfolio

6.5.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.6. Glaukos

6.6.1. Company Overview

6.6.2. Technology Overview

6.6.3. Product Portfolio

6.6.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.7. Neurotech Pharmaceuticals

6.7.1. Company Overview

6.7.2. Technology Overview

6.7.3. Product Portfolio

6.7.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.8. Ocular Therapeutix

6.8.1. Company Overview

6.8.2. Technology Overview

6.8.3. Product Portfolio

6.8.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. Novel Ocular Drug Delivery Devices: Clinical Trial Analysis

7.3.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year

7.3.2 Analysis by Trial Phase

7.3.3. Analysis by Trial Recruitment Status

7.3.4. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Enrolled Patient Population

7.3.5. Analysis by Enrolled Patient Population and Phase of Development

7.3.6. Analysis by Study Design

7.3.7. Analysis by Target Patient Segment

7.3.8. Analysis by Target Indication

7.3.9. Analysis by Type of Sponsor

7.3.10. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials

7.3.11. Analysis by Number of Registered Trials and Geography

8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Partnership Models

8.3. Novel Ocular Drug Delivery Devices: Partnerships and Collaborations

8.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

8.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

8.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership

8.3.4. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

8.3.5. Analysis by Geography

8.3.5.1. Region-wise Distribution

8.3.5.2. Country-wise Distribution

9. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

10. PATENT ANALYSIS

11. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

12. CONCLUDING REMARKS

13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Eximore

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Interview Transcript: Eyal Sheetrit, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

13.3. Oculinea

13.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Interview Transcript: Murty Vyakarnam, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

14. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

15. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6r04v6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

