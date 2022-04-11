Outlook on the Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Systems Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Allergan, Santen Pharmaceutical and Envisia Therapeutics Among Others

DUBLIN, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology, by Delivery Mode, by Production Technology, by Material, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ophthalmic drug delivery systems market size is projected to reach USD 23.4 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2030. Factors such as growing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases, rise in number of ophthalmic procedures that require attentive post procedural care and increase in need to deliver controlled dosage forms for pediatric and geriatric population are anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

In addition, immense focus on technological advancements is further helping the market to grow at a significant rate. For instance, manufacturers' instant focus on nanotechnology has helped to deliver error-free drug delivery and increase the penetration level of the drug at the target site.



The market observed a sudden fall in sales of ophthalmic drug delivery systems during the first half of the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdowns across different countries and various restrictions led down by the government led to fall in number of patient's visits to the hospitals and clinics.

Moreover, the disruption in supply chains also led to a shortage of these products which indicates an overall negative impact on the market. However, with the government's initiatives to curb the spread of the virus and limit the negative consequences it possesses via mass vaccination programs and heavy investment in R&D activities, the market is expected to recover over the forecast period.



Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Systems Market Report Highlights

The eye drops segment dominated the market with highest revenue share in 2021 as eye drops are often recommended as the first line of treatment in most of the ophthalmic procedures to control the effect of the disease as it is the most convenient and patient compliant technology

The intraocular segment held the highest revenue share in 2021 owing to the advantages it offers such as sterilization, less irritation, ease of eye drops formulation and enhancement in ocular bioavailability of drugs that are insoluble in tear fluid

On the basis of production technology, the formulation segment accounted for highest market share in 2021 owing to increase in adoption of topical eye drops which is produced through the formulation technology

Based on material, the hydrogels segment held the highest market share in 2021 owing to the advantages it offers over other materials

North America accounted for highest market share in 2021 due to increasing incidence of ophthalmic disorders, presence of skilled professionals and various initiatives undertaken by the government agencies to prevent blindness in the region

The COVID-19 pandemic has a negative impact on the market. Due to change in healthcare priorities, social distancing, worldwide lockdowns led to reduced patient visits to the hospitals and clinics

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Technology outlook

2.2.2. Delivery Route outlook

2.2.3. Production Technology outlook

2.2.4. Material outlook

2.2.5. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Systems Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Reimbursement framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Rising prevalence of eye disorders

3.4.1.2. Technological advancements

3.4.1.3. Increase in need for controlled release dosage forms for pediatric and geriatric population.

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. Lack of trained ophthalmologists in developing nations

3.4.2.2. High cost of devices in developing nations

3.5. Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Systems Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis-Porter's

3.5.1.1. Supplier power

3.5.1.2. Buyer power

3.5.1.3. Substitution threat

3.5.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.5.2.1. Political landscape

3.5.2.2. Technological landscape

3.5.2.3. Economic landscape

3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Systems Market : Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Eye drops

4.1.2. Contact lenses

4.1.3. Punctal plugs

4.1.4. Episcleral Implants

4.1.5. Intravitreal Implants

4.1.6. InjecTable Particulate Systems

4.1.7. Iontophoresis

4.1.8. Micro-Electromechanical

4.1.9. Nano careers

4.1.10. Nano microparticles

4.1.11. Microneedles

4.1.12. Hydrogels

4.1.13. Others

4.2. Technology Market Share, 2021 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Systems Market by Technology Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following

4.5.1. Eye Drops

4.5.1.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Contact Lenses

4.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.3. Punctal Plugs

4.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.4. Episcleral Implants

4.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.5. Intraviteal Implants

4.5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.6. InjecTable Particulate Systems

4.5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.7. Iontophoresis

4.5.7.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.8. Micro-Electromechanical

4.5.8.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.9. Nano careers

4.5.9.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.10. Nano microparticles

4.5.10.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.11. Microneedles

4.5.11.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.12. Hydrogels

4.5.12.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.13. Others

4.5.13.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Systems Market: Delivery Route Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.1.1. Intraocular

5.1.2. Intravitreal

5.1.3. Intracameral

5.2. Delivery Route Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Systems Market by Delivery Route Outlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following

5.5.1. Intraocular

5.5.1.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Intravitreal

5.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.3. Intracameral

5.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Systems Market: Production Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions and Scope

6.1.1. Electrospinning

6.1.2. 3D printing

6.1.3. Extrusion

6.1.4. Formulation

6.1.5. Micro patterning

6.1.6. Compression molding

6.1.7. Others

6.2. Application Market Share, 2021 & 2030

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Systems Market by Production Technology Outlook

6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following

6.5.1. Electrospinning

6.5.1.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.5.2. 3D Printing

6.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.5.3. Extrusion

6.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.5.4. Formulation

6.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.5.5. Micro patterning

6.5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.5.6. Compression molding

6.5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.5.7. Others

6.5.7.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Systems Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Definitions and Scope

7.1.1. Liposomes

7.1.2. Collagen

7.1.3. PLA-PEG

7.1.4. PDO/PVA

7.1.5. Hydrogels

7.1.6. TMC

7.1.7. Polyorthoesters

7.1.8. PLGA

7.1.9. Polycaprolactone

7.1.10. Fatty acids

7.1.11. Others

7.2. Material Market Share, 2021 & 2030

7.3. Segment Dashboard

7.4. Global Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Systems Market by Material Outlook

7.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following

7.5.1. Liposomes

7.5.1.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.5.2. Collagen

7.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.5.3. PLA-PEG

7.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.5.4. PDO/PVA

7.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.5.5. Hydrogels

7.5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.5.6. TMC

7.5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.5.7. Polyorthoesters

7.5.7.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.5.8. PLGA

7.5.8.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.5.9. Fatty acids

7.5.9.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.5.10. Others

7.5.10.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Systems Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2. Company/Competition Categorization

9.2.1. Innovators

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

9.3.2. Key customers

9.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2021

9.3.4. Ocular Therapeutix Inc

9.3.4.1. Company overview

9.3.4.2. Financial performance

9.3.4.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.4.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.5. Allergan plc.

9.3.5.1. Company overview

9.3.5.2. Financial performance

9.3.5.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.5.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.6. Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

9.3.6.1. Company overview

9.3.6.2. Financial performance

9.3.6.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.6.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.7. Envisia Therapeutics

9.3.7.1. Company overview

9.3.7.2. Financial performance

9.3.7.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.7.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.8. pSivida

9.3.8.1. Company overview

9.3.8.2. Financial performance

9.3.8.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.8.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.9. Clearside Biomedical

9.3.9.1. Company overview

9.3.9.2. Financial performance

9.3.9.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.9.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.10. Oculis Pharma

9.3.10.1. Company overview

9.3.10.2. Financial performance

9.3.10.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.10.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.11. Valeant Pharmaceuticals

9.3.11.1. Company overview

9.3.11.2. Financial performance

9.3.11.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.11.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.12. AptarGroup, Inc.

9.3.12.1. Company overview

9.3.12.2. Financial performance

9.3.12.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.12.4. Strategic initiatives



