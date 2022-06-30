Outlook on the Optical Transceiver Global Market to 2027 - Expansion of Telecom Infrastructure in Developing Economies Presents Opportunties

DUBLIN, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Optical Transceiver Market (2022-2027) by Form Factor, Data Rate, Fiber Type, Distance, Wavelength, Connector, Application and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Optical Transceiver Market is estimated to be USD 8.22 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 15.97 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.2%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Optical Transceiver Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Accelink Technologies Corp, Amphenol Corp, Applied Optoelectronics Inc, Broadcom Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Eoptolink Technology Inc, Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd, FOCI Hisense Broadband Inc, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, II-VI Inc, Infinera Corp, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Optical Transceiver Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Optical Transceiver Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increase in Adoption of Smart Devices and Rise in Data Traffic

4.1.2 Growth in Demand for Cloud-Based Services

4.1.3 Rise in Demand for Compact and Energy-Efficient Transceivers

4.1.4 Growth in the Importance of Mega Data Centers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increase in Network Complexity

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Introduction of 800G Optical Transceivers for Extended Wavelengths Over Longer Distances without Regeneration

4.3.2 Expansion of Telecom Infrastructure in Developing Economies

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Everchanging Customer Demands for Portable Devices and Better Speeds

4.4.2 Device Compatibility and Sustainability Issues



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Optical Transceiver Market, By Form Factor

6.1 Introduction

6.2 SFF and SFP

6.3 SFP+ and SFP28

6.4 QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP-DD, and QSFP28

6.5 CFP, CFP2, and CFP4

6.6 XFP

6.7 CXP



7 Global Optical Transceiver Market, By Data Rate

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Less Than 10 Gbps

7.3 10 Gbps To 40 Gbps

7.4 41 Gbps To 100 Gbps

7.5 More Than 100 Gbps



8 Global Optical Transceiver Market, By Fiber Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Single Mode Fiber (SMF)

8.3 Multimode Fiber (MMF)



9 Global Optical Transceiver Market, By Distance

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Less Than 1 Km

9.3 1 To 10 Km

9.4 11 To 100 Km

9.5 More Than 100 Km



10 Global Optical Transceiver Market, By Wavelength

10.1 Introduction

10.2 850 nm Band

10.3 1310 nm Band

10.4 1550 nm Band

10.5 Others



11 Global Optical Transceiver Market, By Connector

11.1 Introduction

11.2 LC Connector

11.3 SC Connector

11.4 MPO Connector

11.5 RJ-45



12 Global Optical Transceiver Market, By Application

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Telecommunication

12.2.1 Ultra-Long-Haul Network

12.2.2 Long-Haul Network

12.2.3 Metro Network

12.3 Data Center

12.3.1 Data Center Interconnect

12.3.2 Intra-Data Center Connection

12.4 Enterprise



13 Americas' Global Optical Transceiver Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Argentina

13.3 Brazil

13.4 Canada

13.5 Chile

13.6 Colombia

13.7 Mexico

13.8 Peru

13.9 United States

13.10 Rest of Americas



14 Europe's Global Optical Transceiver Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Austria

14.3 Belgium

14.4 Denmark

14.5 Finland

14.6 France

14.7 Germany

14.8 Italy

14.9 Netherlands

14.10 Norway

14.11 Poland

14.12 Russia

14.13 Spain

14.14 Sweden

14.15 Switzerland

14.16 United Kingdom

14.17 Rest of Europe



15 Middle East and Africa's Global Optical Transceiver Market

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Egypt

15.3 Israel

15.4 Qatar

15.5 Saudi Arabia

15.6 South Africa

15.7 United Arab Emirates

15.8 Rest of MEA



16 APAC's Global Optical Transceiver Market

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Australia

16.3 Bangladesh

16.4 China

16.5 India

16.6 Indonesia

16.7 Japan

16.8 Malaysia

16.9 Philippines

16.10 Singapore

16.11 South Korea

16.12 Sri Lanka

16.13 Thailand

16.14 Taiwan

16.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Competitive Quadrant

17.2 Market Share Analysis

17.3 Strategic Initiatives

17.3.1 M&A and Investments

17.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

17.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



18 Company Profiles

18.1 Accelink Technologies Corp

18.2 Amphenol Corp

18.3 Applied Optoelectronics Inc

18.4 Broadcom Inc

18.5 Cisco Systems Inc

18.6 Eoptolink Technology Inc

18.7 Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd

18.8 FOCI Hisense Broadband Inc

18.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

18.10 II-VI Inc

18.11 Infinera Corp

18.12 InnoLight Technology Corp

18.13 Intel Corp

18.14 Lumentum Operations LLC

18.15 Juniper Networks Inc

18.16 Mellanox Technologies Ltd

18.17 NEC Corp

18.18 Perle Systems

18.19 SmartOptics

18.20 Smiths Interconnect.

18.21 Source Photonics Inc

18.22 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

18.23 ZTE Corp



19 Appendix



