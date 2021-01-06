Outlook on the Packaged Soup Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaged Soup Market by Product Type, End User, Packaging, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global packaged soup market was valued at $11,758.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $18,317.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2027.



Packaged soup is an instant soup that can be consumed directly or takes very less preparation time. The packaged soup comes in different packaging format including cans, packets and bottles. Moreover, these soups come in different flavors such as tomato flavor, smoked corn flavor, mixed vegetables flavors and more in the market. In addition to this, packaged soup is easily available in the market through various distribution channels including online stores, supermarkets/hypermarket, online stores, and others. The continuous growth of online stores is expected to drive the growth of the packaged soup market, in terms of value sales, during the forecast period.



Increasing consumer demand for convenience foods including packaged soup across the globe is fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, rising number of quick service restaurants further fuels growth of the packaged soup market. However, rising number of consumer awareness regarding the harmful effects of artificial preservatives added to packaged soup is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Nevertheless, rising number of consumers looking for vegan products and rapid growth of online retail platform are anticipated to offer immense opportunities for the market growth, in terms of value sales, during the forecast period.



The global packaged soup market is segmented into product type, end users, packaging distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is classified into dried and wet. By end user, it is divided into household sector and commercial sector. By packaging, it is segmented into bottles, canned and packets. Based on distribution channel, it is segregated into convenience stores, online store, supermarket/hypermarket, food service and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players operating in the global packaged soup market focus on prominent strategies to overcome competition and maintain as well as improve their share worldwide. Some of the major players in the global packaged soup industry analyzed in this report include The Hain Celestial Group, ConAgra Inc., KETTLE CUISINE, LLC, General Mills. B&G Foods, Inc., Campbell Soup Company, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Unilever., Nestle, and The Kraft Heinz Company.



This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global packaged soup market from 2021 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in four major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, Gender areas, and growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

3.1. Covid-19 Impact on Packaged Soup Market

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.1.1. Increasing Consumer Demand for Convenience Foods Globally

3.2.1.2. Rising Number of Quick Service Restaurant Globally.

3.2.1.3. Product Innovation

3.2.2. Restraint

3.2.2.1. Hazardous Effects of Artificial Preservatives

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Rising Number of Consumers Looking for Vegan or Plant-Based Products

3.2.3.2. Rapid Growth of Online Retail Sector.



Chapter 4: Packaged Soup Market, by Product Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Dried

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.3. Wet

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 5: Global Packaged Soup Market, by Packaging

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Bottles

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.3. Canned

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.4. Packets

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.4.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 6: Global Packaged Soup Market, by End-user

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Commercial Sector

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

6.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.3. Household Sector

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

6.3.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 7: Global Packaged Soup Market, by Distribution Channel

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.2. Online Stores

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

7.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

7.3. Convenience Store

7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

7.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

7.4. Supermarket/Hypermarket

7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

7.4.3. Market Analysis by Country

7.5. Food Service

7.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.5.2. Market Size and Forecast

7.5.3. Market Analysis by Country

7.6. Others

7.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.6.2. Market Size and Forecast

7.6.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 8: Packaged Soup Market, by Region

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. LAMEA



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/au6kti

