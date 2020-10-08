Outlook on the Paralleling Switchgear Global Market to 2026 - Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paralleling Switchgear Market - By Application, By Transition Type, and By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Paralleling Switchgear market garnered earnings worth approximately 1.5 (USD Billion) in 2019 and is set to record a CAGR of over 6% over the period from 2020 to 2026. The report offers assessment and analysis of the Paralleling Switchgear market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, revenue estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report provides historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion).



Paralleling switchgear is an integration of metering, protection, controlling, and switching elements acting as a combined tool for regulating power distribution for critical operation power systems, emergency systems, optional standby systems, and legally required standby systems. Furthermore, paralleling switchgear comprises of breaker sections as well as control sections.



Both these sections can be combined into a single line-up or also deployed individually. Moreover, these switchgears can either be of lower voltage or medium voltage. The End-Users of paralleling switchgear include generators, utility circuits, feeder circuits, engine governor controller, voltage regulator, SR489, SR750, Master medium voltage, GE Multiline PQMII meter, Engine Governor Controller, Voltage Regulator, HMI, ammeters, wattmeters, voltmeters, annunciators, and 24VDC.



Consistent technological breakthroughs across the energy sector along with the escalating demand for power supply will prompt the business trends. Large-scale investments in distributed power production and aging of electric grids will elevate the growth of paralleling switchgear industry over the forecast timeline. Apart from this, paralleling switchgear have huge demand across various end-use sectors like data centers, hospitals, and construction.



Furthermore, escalating need for critical power by utilities will elevate the market demand over the forecast timeline. Growing use of paralleling switchgear in oil & gas, construction, mining, and telecom sectors in Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East will propel the growth of paralleling switchgear industry over the years to come.



Asia Pacific Market To Continue Market Domination Over 2020-2026



The growth of the paralleling switchgear market in the Asia Pacific region over forecast timeline is attributed to rise in the funding activities for improving the public infrastructure facilities in the countries like India, China, and South-eastern countries. Apart from this, a surge in the industrial activities witnessed across the emerging economies of the Asia Pacific zone will elicit the expansion of the regional market in the near future.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Paralleling Switchgear Market, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

2.2. Paralleling Switchgear Market: Snapshot



3. Global Paralleling Switchgear Market- Industry Analysis

3.1. Paralleling Switchgear Market: Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.2.1. Consistent technological breakthroughs across the energy sector will prop up the business growth

3.2.2. Huge demand for power supply will chart a profitable growth curve for the paralleling switchgear market

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.4.1. Market attractiveness analysis By End-User

3.4.2. Market attractiveness analysis By Application

3.4.3. Market attractiveness analysis By Transition Type

3.4.4. Market attractiveness analysis By Voltage



4. Global Paralleling Switchgear Market- Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company market share analysis

4.1.1. Global Paralleling Switchgear Market: company market share, 2019

4.2. Strategic development

4.2.1. Acquisitions & mergers

4.2.2. New Product launches

4.2.3. Agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures

4.2.4. Research and development and Regional expansion

4.3. Price trend analysis



5. Global Paralleling Switchgear Market-Application Analysis

5.1. Global Paralleling Switchgear Market overview: By Application

5.1.1. Global Paralleling Switchgear Market share, By Application,2019 and 2026

5.2. Standby

5.2.1. Global Paralleling Switchgear Market by Standby, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

5.3. Prime

5.3.1. Global Paralleling Switchgear Market by Prime, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

5.4. Peak shave

5.4.1. Global Paralleling Switchgear Market by Peak shave, 2016-2026(USD Billion)



6. Global Paralleling Switchgear Market- End-User Analysis

6.1. Global Paralleling Switchgear Market overview: By End-User

6.1.1. Global Paralleling Switchgear Market share, By End-User, 2019 and 2026

6.2. Commercial

6.2.1. Global Paralleling Switchgear Market By Commercial, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

6.3. Industrial

6.3.1. Global Paralleling Switchgear Market By Industrial, 2016-2026(USD Billion)



7. Global Paralleling Switchgear Market- Transition Type Analysis

7.1. Global Paralleling Switchgear Market overview: By Transition Type

7.1.1. Global Paralleling Switchgear Market share, By Transition Type,2019 and 2026

7.2. Closed Transition

7.2.1. Global Paralleling Switchgear Market by Closed Transition , 2016-2026(USD Billion)

7.3. Open Transition

7.3.1. Global Paralleling Switchgear Market by Open Transition, 2016-2026(USD Billion)



8. Global Paralleling Switchgear Market- Voltage Analysis

8.1. Global Paralleling Switchgear Market overview: By Voltage

8.1.1. Global Paralleling Switchgear Market share, By Voltage, 2019 and 2026

8.2. MEDIUM Voltage

8.2.1. Global Paralleling Switchgear Market By MEDIUM Voltage, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

8.3. LOW Voltage

8.3.1. Global Paralleling Switchgear Market By LOW Voltage, 2016-2026(USD Billion)



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Cummins

9.1.1. Overview

9.1.2. Financials

9.1.3. Product Portfolio

9.1.4. Business Strategy

9.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2. GE

9.2.1. Overview

9.2.2. Financials

9.2.3. Product Portfolio

9.2.4. Business Strategy

9.2.5. Recent Developments

9.3. Caterpillar

9.3.1. Overview

9.3.2. Financials

9.3.3. Product Portfolio

9.3.4. Business Strategy

9.3.5. Recent Developments

9.4. Kohler

9.4.1. Overview

9.4.2. Financials

9.4.3. Product Portfolio

9.4.4. Business Strategy

9.4.5. Recent Developments

9.5. Schneider Electric

9.5.1. Overview

9.5.2. Financials

9.5.3. Product Portfolio

9.5.4. Business Strategy

9.5.5. Recent Development



