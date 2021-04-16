Outlook on the Perfume Global Market to 2026 - by Perfume Type, Category, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Perfume Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Perfumes are composed of fragrances or essential oils which are used to provide a pleasant smell. Some of the common natural ingredients utilised in the production of perfumes include spices, woods, flowers, grasses, fruits, resins, leaves, roots, balsams, gums and animal secretions. Perfumes signify a person's style, individuality and personality and a good scent can influence mood, behaviour, perception, emotions and human thoughts. Nowadays, the manufacturing of perfumes has evolved into a mainstream business in the personal care and cosmetics industry. According to the latest report by the publisher, titled "Perfume Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global perfume market reached a value of US$ 32.8 Billion in 2020.



The global perfume market is gaining traction owing to the rising trend of personal grooming along with the increasing demand for youth-oriented as well as exotic fragrances. Moreover, the product diversification by manufacturers is attracting a larger consumer-base. Apart from this, increasing consumer spending on luxury fragrances on account of inflating income levels and improving standards of living are further boosting the sales of perfumes. Other major factors propelling the demand for perfumes worldwide are rapid urbanisation, increasing population and aggressive advertising by the manufacturers. However, the availability of counterfeit products represents one of the major challenges faced by the market. Looking forward, the global perfume market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Market Summary:

Based on perfume type, the market has been segmented as premium and mass perfume products. Currently, premium perfume products dominate the market, holding the largest share.

On the basis of category, female fragrances lead the market, accounting for the majority of the market share. They are followed by male and unisex fragrances.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into speciality stores, departmental stores, online stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets and others. Currently, speciality stores dominate the market, holding the largest share.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Brazil , the United States , France , Germany and Russia . Amongst these, Brazil represents the largest market, accounting for majority of the global market.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Avon Products Inc., Natura Cosmeticos SA, Chanel SA, Coty Inc., LVMH and L'Oreal SA.



This report provides a deep insight into the global perfume industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a perfume manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the perfume industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

1. What was the global perfume market size in 2020?

2. What will be the perfume market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?

3. What are the major global perfume market drivers?

4. What are the major trends in the global perfume market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global perfume market?

6. What is the global perfume market breakup by type?

7. What is the global perfume market breakup by category?

8. What is the global perfume market breakup by distribution channel?

9. What are the major regions in the global perfume market?

10. Who are the leading perfume industry market players?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Perfume Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Perfume Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Category

5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.2 Manufacturers

5.10.3 Distributors

5.10.4 Exporters

5.10.5 Retailers

5.10.6 End-Consumers

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Rivalry

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 Brazil

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 United States

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Germany

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 France

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Russia

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market by Perfume Type

7.1 Premium Perfume Products

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Mass Perfume Products

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market by Category

8.1 Female Fragrances

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Male Fragrances

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Unisex Fragrances

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Structure

9.2 Major Players



10 Perfume Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Machinery

11.4 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures

11.5 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditure

11.7 Utilities Requirements

11.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Other Capital Investments



12 Perfume Manufacturing Plant: Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Perfume Manufacturing Plant: Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Taxation

13.5 Depreciation

13.6 Income Projections

13.7 Expenditure Projections

13.8 Financial Analysis

13.9 Profit Analysis



14 Key Player Profiles

14.1 Avon Products Inc.

14.2 Natura Cosmeticos SA

14.3 Chanel SA

14.4 Coty Inc.

14.5 LVMH

14.6 L'Oreal SA



