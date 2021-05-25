Outlook on the Potato Protein Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Potato Protein Market by Type, Application,: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Potato Protein market size was valued at $596.8 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $822.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Potato protein has been gaining considerable popularity among consumer owing to its high nutritional value and benefits such as improved digestive health, strength, and controlled blood sugar. Furthermore, based on dry weight, the protein content in potatoes is similar to that of cereals, thereby making potato proteins a favorable substitute to other protein sources. Potato proteins are used to fortify bakery products as well as other products industrially. Growing advancement in the food and feed is likely to favor the growth of the potato protein market during the forecast period. For instance, introduction of effective methods of protein isolation that limit protein denaturation and functionality loss are playing a vital role in enhancing the production of potato protein commercially.



In 2019, Europe has gained major share in potato protein market accounted for more than 37.9% of the global share. Asia Pacific projected to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 2027, owing to growing disposable income and health consciousness among people, especially in developing countries including China, and India.



However, a lack of awareness among consumers and a reason to stop the increase in complexity in potato protein production hinders the growth for the potato protein market during the forecast period.



The report segments the global Potato Protein market into type, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is classified into isolates, concentrates, and hydrolysates. The applications covered in the study include animal feed, bakery & confectionery, meat, supplements, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Poland, Netherland, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India. Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

The key players in the potato protein market include Avebe, Kemin Industries, Inc., Royal Cosun, KMC Ingredients, Tereos, Roquette Freres, PEPEES Group, Agrana, Bioriginal Food & Science Corp., and Meelunie B.V.



