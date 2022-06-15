Outlook on the Preservatives Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Tianjin Haitong Chemical Industrial, Celanese and FBC Industries Among Others

DUBLIN, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Preservatives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Natural, Synthetic), by Function (Antimicrobial, Antioxidant), by Application (Food, Feed), by Region (APAC, North America), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global preservatives market size is expected to reach USD 8.12 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period.

The increased product demand has positively contributed to the market growth. The synthetic type of food preservatives dominated the global market owing to their cost competitiveness. However, natural preservatives are replacing synthetic ones in developed economies owing to the high customer awareness regarding the adverse effects of chemicals, thus positively impacting the market growth. Food manufacturers utilize antioxidants for the neutralization of free radicals and to balance the adverse effects of additives in processed foods.



Thus, with the increasing consumption of processed foods, such as meats and snacks, along with various types of beverages, the antioxidants market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Increasing incidences of animal feed damages owing to fungal and bacterial contamination are expected to drive the demand for feed preservatives globally. In addition, according to the International Feed Industry Federation, feed prepared without the addition of preservatives has shown harmful effects on all classes of animals owing to the production of mycotoxins. This has benefitted the demand for preservatives for application in the feed industry.



The regional governments in countries of Asia Pacific, including China and India, are providing incentives, flexible Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy measures, and budgetary support to boost the growth of the food processing industry. As such, the market in the Asia Pacific region for food applications is expected to progress at a considerable growth rate from 2020 to 2028. North America led the global market in 2020 due to the strong foothold of key players operating in the food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and feed industries. In addition, high growth in the processed meat industry and a rise in the sales of bakery products, such as cakes and pastries, are expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.



Preservatives Market Report Highlights

The natural type segment is expected to progress at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the shifting consumer preference for natural and organic ingredients in food, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical products

The anti-microbial function of preservatives accounted for the maximum volume share in 2020 owing to their property of protecting food & beverage, cosmetic, feed, and pharmaceutical products against pathogens and microbes

Natural antimicrobial agents are becoming increasingly popular owing to the rising concerns among consumers regarding chemical preservatives

The cosmetics application segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the development of new cosmetic products with an emphasis on the inclusion of natural ingredients and a rise in investments in R&D for natural preservatives in cosmetic products

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Major Raw Material Trends Analysis

3.3.2. Procurement Best Practices

3.3.3. Manufacturing Trends

3.3.4. Vendor Selection Criteria

3.4. Technology Framework

3.4.1. Sales Channel Analysis

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Preservatives Market - Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3. Industry Challenges

3.7. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Preservatives Market

3.8. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Preservatives Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Preservatives Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.2. Natural

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.1.1. Edible Oil

4.2.1.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.1.2. Rosemary Extracts

4.2.1.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.1.3. Natamycin

4.2.1.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.1.4. Vinegar

4.2.1.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.1.5. Others

4.2.1.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.3. Synthetic

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.1.1. Propionates

4.3.1.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.1.2. Sorbates

4.3.1.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.1.2.1.1. Sorbic Acid

4.3.1.2.1.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.1.2.1.2. Potassium Sorbate

4.3.1.2.1.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.1.2.1.3. Sodium Sorbate

4.3.1.2.1.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.1.2.1.4. Calcium Sorbate

4.3.1.2.1.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.1.3. Benzoates

4.3.1.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.1.4. Others

4.3.1.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Preservatives Market: Function Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Preservatives Market: Function Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Antimicrobial

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

5.3. Antioxidant

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Preservatives Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Preservatives Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Food

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.2.1.1. Meat & Poultry Products

6.2.1.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.2.1.2. Bakery Products

6.2.1.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.2.1.3. Dairy Products

6.2.1.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.2.1.4. Beverages

6.2.1.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.2.1.5. Snacks

6.2.1.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.2.1.6. Others

6.2.1.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.3. Feed

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.4. Pharmaceutical

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.5. Cosmetics

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.6. Detergents

6.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Preservatives Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Market

8.2. Key Company Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of Key Distributors & Channel Partners

8.3.2. Key Customers

8.3.3. Ranking Analysis of Key Companies

8.4. Public Companies

8.4.1. Market Position Analysis of Companies

8.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

8.4.3. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals and Strategic Alliances

8.4.4. SWOT Analysis

8.5. Private Companies

8.5.1. List of Key Emerging Companies/ Technology Disruptors

8.5.2. Geographical Presence

8.5.3. Market Position Analysis of Companies



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. ZHEJIANG BOSSEN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Financial performance

9.1.3. Product benchmarking

9.1.4. Strategic initiatives

9.2. APAC Chemical Corporation

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Financial performance

9.2.3. Product benchmarking

9.2.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3. Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Co., Ltd.

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Financial performance

9.3.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.4. Strategic initiatives

9.4. Jinneng Science and Technology Company Limited

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Financial performance

9.4.3. Product benchmarking

9.4.4. Strategic initiatives

9.5. Guangzhou ZIO Chemical Co., Ltd.

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Financial performance

9.5.3. Product benchmarking

9.5.4. Strategic initiatives

9.6. Nanjing Jiayi Sunway Chemical Co., Ltd

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Financial performance

9.6.3. Product benchmarking

9.6.4. Strategic initiatives

9.7. CFS Wanglong Flavors Co., Ltd.

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Financial performance

9.7.3. Product benchmarking

9.7.4. Strategic initiatives

9.8. Tianjin Haitong Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Financial performance

9.8.3. Product benchmarking

9.8.4. Strategic initiatives

9.9. Wanglong Tech Co., Ltd.

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Financial performance

9.9.3. Product benchmarking

9.9.4. Strategic initiatives

9.10. Celanese Corporation

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Financial performance

9.10.3. Product benchmarking

9.10.4. Strategic initiatives

9.11. FBC Industries

9.11.1. Company overview

9.11.2. Financial performance

9.11.3. Product benchmarking

9.11.4. Strategic initiatives

9.12. Veckridge Chemical

9.12.1. Company overview

9.12.2. Financial performance

9.12.3. Product benchmarking

9.12.4. Strategic initiatives

9.13. Shandong Hongda Group

9.13.1. Company overview

9.13.2. Financial performance

9.13.3. Product benchmarking

9.13.4. Strategic initiatives

9.14. REIPU (QINGDAO) INTERNATIONAL TRADE CO., LTD.

9.14.1. Company overview

9.14.2. Financial performance

9.14.3. Product benchmarking

9.14.4. Strategic initiatives

9.15. JIANGSU MUPRO IFT CORP

9.15.1. Company overview

9.15.2. Financial performance

9.15.3. Product benchmarking

9.15.4. Strategic initiatives

9.16. Daicel Corporation

9.16.1. Company overview

9.16.2. Financial performance

9.16.3. Product benchmarking

9.16.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/glcr57

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets