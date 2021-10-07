Outlook on the Property Management Software Global Market to 2026 - by Component, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Property Management Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global property management software market reached a value of US$ 1.51 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the analyst expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Property management software (PMS) refers to an application-based solution used by property managers to automate back-office, financial and administrative operations. It performs various functions, such as financial reporting, generating electronic agreements, storing and sharing documents online and integrated banking. It also aids in minimizing the manual labor required for collecting rents and scheduling maintenance and repair activities and the tracking of tenants and leaseholders. This enables the managers, owners and operators to simplify and automate the tasks associated with managing the properties. Owing to this, it is widely used for handling residential and commercial properties.

Global Property Management Software Market Trends and Drivers

Significant expansion in the real estate sector, along with increasing automation across industries, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the property management software market. PMS offers a highly reliable, user-friendly and secure platform to the realtors that minimizes the risks of human error and enables the property managers to assign and delegate tasks effectively. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as integration with artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), virtual reality (VR) and cloud-computing solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These solutions provide a transparent and centralized platform for storing e-documents, maintaining tenant communications through messages and emails and facilitating online rent payment. Other factors, including rising infrastructural developments and widespread adoption of software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based business models, along with increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Accruent LLC (Fortive Corporation), Appfolio Inc., Chetu Inc., Console Australia Pty Ltd, Corelogic Inc., London Computer Systems Inc., MRI Software LLC, Oracle Corporation, Realpage Inc., Resman LLC, Yardi Systems Inc., etc.



