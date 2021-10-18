Outlook on the Regenerative Medicine Global Market to 2026 - Focus on Stem Cell Therapy, Biomaterial and Tissue Engineering Among Others

Oct 18, 2021, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Regenerative Medicine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global regenerative medicine market reached a value of US$ 11.94 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Regenerative medicine refers to a branch of biomedical sciences aimed at restoring the structure and function of damaged tissues and organs. It involves the utilization of stem cells that are developed in laboratories and further implanted safely into the body for the regeneration of damaged bones, cartilage, blood vessels and organs. Cellular and acellular regenerative medicines are commonly used in various clinical therapeutic procedures, including cell, immunomodulation and tissue engineering therapies. They hold potential for the effective treatment of various chronic diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and cardiovascular disorders (CVDs), osteoporosis and spinal cord injuries.
The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments and genetic disorders across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, which is prone to various musculoskeletal, oncological, dermatological and cardiological disorders, is stimulating the market growth. In line with this, widespread adoption of organ transplantation is also contributing to the market growth. Regenerative medicine minimizes the risk of organ rejection by the body post-transplant and enhances the recovery speed of the patient. Additionally, various technological advancements in cell-based therapies, such as the development of 3D bioprinting techniques and the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the production of regenerative medicines, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These advancements also aid in conducting efficient dermatological grafting procedures to treat chronic burns, bone defects and wounds on the skin. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of medical sciences, along with improving healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Allergan PLC (AbbVie Inc.), Amgen Inc., Baxter International Inc., BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Medtronic plc, Mimedx Group Inc., Novartis AG, Osiris Therapeutics Inc. (Smith & Nephew plc) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bij9yq
