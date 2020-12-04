Outlook on the Renewable Energy Global Market to 2026 - Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Renewable Energy Market, Size, Share, Outlook and COVID-19 Strategies, Global Forecasts from 2019 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the Renewable Energy industry shifts, the report presents the emerging market trends, factors driving the Renewable Energy market growth, and potential opportunities over the forecast period. The trends underpinning the profitability of Renewable Energy companies are shifting rapidly, forcing companies to carefully align their strengths in synchronization with Renewable Energy industry trends.



To avoid getting left behind in an intensive competitive Renewable Energy market, global companies need a new approach to ensure they create value in this environment. Amid increasing activities of M&A and growing activist-investor activity, Renewable Energy companies must strengthen their capabilities to maintain their market shares in the Renewable Energy industry.



The report explores changing Renewable Energy market landscape, capital markets, strategies, mergers & acquisitions in the global and country-level markets.



The report presents an introduction to the Renewable Energy market in 2020, analyzing the COVID-19 impact both quantitatively and qualitatively. It presents the strategies being adopted by leading Renewable Energy companies, emerging market trends, Renewable Energy market drivers, challenges, and potential opportunities to 2026. The market attractiveness index is also included to assess the impact of suppliers, buyers, competitive landscape, new entrants, and substitutes on the Renewable Energy market.



The global Renewable Energy market size is forecast across different scenarios including the actual forecasts and COVID-19 affected forecasts from 2019 to 2026. Further, Renewable Energy market revenue and market shares in global industry are forecast across different types of Renewable Energy, applications, and end-user segments of Renewable Energy and across 18 countries.



Report Guide

COVID-19 Impact is specifically included in the research

This report is in its 12th version since first publication in September 2010

It comprises of over 90 tables and charts

The report spans across 150 pages

Data and analysis is sourced from own proprietary databases

Chapter-wise Guidance

Chapter 2 and chapter 3 present Executive Summary including market panorama for 2019.

Further, potential Renewable Energy market trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities are presented. Porter's Five Forces analysis is also included

Chapter 4-6 presents market outlook across types, applications, and countries to 2026

Chapter 7 presents company analysis on ten leading players in the industry

Chapter 8 illustrates various market developments

General Scope

Analysis across different types and applications is covered

Five regions including Asia Pacific , Europe , Middle East , Africa , North America and South and Central Americas are included

, , , , and South and Central Americas are included 18 countries are included in the analytical research

Five Company Profiles analyzing their Business, Revenues, and Operations is presented

Key Topics Covered:



Companies Mentioned



Vestas Wind Systems

Calpine Corporation

Enel Green Power

Suzlon Energy Ltd.

GE Energy

Siemens

Enercon

