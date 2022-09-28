Outlook on the Rigid Packaging Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Amcor, DS Smith, Holmen and Plastipak Holdings Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rigid Packaging Market, by Material Type, by Application, by Product Type, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Packaging is a technology, which involves enclosing and protecting various types of products for storage, distribution, sales, and use. Increasing demand for healthy, safe and convenient food over the past few years in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America has been rapidly driving the global market for rigid packaging.

Further, the use of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), as a packing material for food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and household products, due to its strength, versatility and recyclability is expected to serve as a major driver for the rigid packaging market.



Market Dynamics

Plastics are one of the widely used materials for rigid packaging. Among material, paper and paperboard segment is gaining significant traction, owing to increasing demand for packaging materials that are eco-friendly. Manufacturing of paper from natural fibers of bleached and unbleached cellulose, or from recycled paper makes it completely recyclable, compostable, and biodegradable.

Paper and paper-board packaging is an environment friendly alternative to use of packaging materials made of plastics. Some of the advantages of paper packaging material includes light in weight, durable, and the paper packaging material can easily be customized for aesthetics.



Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global rigid packaging market in terms of value in the forecast period. High demand for rigid packaging products in the pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies such as India and China is one of the major factors driving demand for rigid packaging in the region. Increasing infant and geriatric population has led to the heightened demand for healthcare products. Moreover, affordable healthcare in countries such as Thailand and India has boosted medical tourism sector in the region.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of global rigid packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global rigid packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Amcor Limited, DS Smith Plc., Holmen AB, Plastipak Holding, Berry Plastics Corporation, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, Resilux NV, Sonoco Products Company, and Silgan Holdings.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global rigid packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, rigid packaging service providers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global rigid packaging market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product Type

Market Snippet, By Application

Market Snippet, By Product Type

Market Snippet, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Key Developments

Industry Trend

4. Global Rigid Packaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Rigid Packaging Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Rigid Packaging Market, By Material Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Segment Trends

Material Type

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Plastic

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Metal

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Wood

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Glass

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Paper & Paperboard

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Rigid Packaging Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Food & Beverage

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Chemical Industry

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Consumer Goods

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Rigid Packaging Market, By Product Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Boxes

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Trays

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Containers & Cans

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Bottle & Jars

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

8. Global Rigid Packaging Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

9. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

Company Profiles

Amcor Limited

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

DS Smith Plc

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Holmen AB

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Plastipak Holdings

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Sealed Air Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Resilux NV

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Sonoco Products Company

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Silgan Holdings

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates



