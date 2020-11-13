Outlook on the Screw Compressor Global Market to 2025 - Key Driving Factors and Challenges
DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Screw Compressor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global screw compressor market grew at a CAGR of more than 6% during 2014-2019. A screw compressor refers to a mechanical device that compresses air, liquids and gases using a screw-type motion. It is commonly used to provide compressed air to jackhammers, pneumatic pumps, sandblasting operations, industrial paint systems and riveting tools to ensure a continuous supply of compressed air with minimal fluctuations in the delivery pressure. The device majorly consists of concave and convex contour rotors, a casing, air filter, rubber seal, suction valve and delivery valve. In comparison to the traditionally used piston compressors, screw compressors can be used for high-power tools and heavy industrial applications without the requirement of high air pressure.
Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. There is a widespread product adoption across various industries, including chemical, petrochemical, metal, mining, automotive and oil and gas, as screw compressors deliver premium-quality compressed air with higher efficiencies.
Furthermore, the growing demand for natural gas is also providing a boost to the market growth. Screw compressors are largely used for transferring gas, flare elimination and vapor recovery and can also operate under extreme weather conditions, thereby requiring minimal maintenance and reducing the overall operational costs. Various technological innovations, such as the development of energy-efficient and environment-friendly product variants, are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including an increasing product utilization by the food and beverage packaging sector, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market in the coming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Atlas Copco, Bauer Kompressoren, Boge Kompressoren, GE Oil & Gas, Hitachi Ltd., Howden Group Ltd., Ingersoll Rand, Kaeser Kompressoren SE, Kobe Steel Ltd., Man SE, Siemens AG, Sullair LLC, etc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How has the global screw compressor market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the stage?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global screw compressor market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
