Outlook on the Silicon Anode Battery Global Market to 2027 - Growing Demand by the Consumer Electronics Industry

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicon Anode Battery Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Capacity; Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The silicon anode battery market was valued at US$ 39.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 270.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The silicon anode battery is expected to gain tremendous prominence during the forecast period. The technology developers are investing significantly to develop and commercialize their technologies, which would showcase a paradigm shift in consumer electronics technologies. The advantages offered by the silicon anode battery have influenced several investors to capitalize on the technology, which in turn has encouraged developers to progress in manufacturing the batteries. Sila Nanotechnologies, a California-based silicon anode battery developer, has been securing investments since the inception of the company. Sila Nanotechnologies have been a pioneer in the silicon anode battery market, and the company emphasizes heavily on producing and commercializing the batteries.

In 2019, the company raised funding of US$ 45 million from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Sila Nanotechnologies aims to ramp up its production unit of silicon anode battery and commercialize the same for the consumer electronics industry by the 1st half of 2020. Moreover, Sila Nanotechnologies secured US$ 170 million investment from auto giant Daimler in 2019, for the next generation battery technology, i.e., silicon anode battery. Additionally, in 2018, Sila Nanotechnologies also gained investments from Sutter Hill Ventures toward innovation and production of Silicon anode batteries. Thus, with the rising trend of investment scoring among various developers of silicon anode battery, the development and commercialization of the technology are evident. Therefore, increasing investment towards the development of next-generation battery is driving the growth of Silicon anode battery market.

The silicon anode battery market is segmented into capacity and application. Based on capacity, the market is segmented into < 1,500 mAh, 1,500-2,500 mAh, and >2,500 mAh. Based on application, the market is segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, medical devices, energy & power, industrial, and others.

Amprius Technologies; Daejoo Electronic Materials Co., Ltd.; Enevate Corporation; Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Nanotek Instruments, Inc.; NEXEON LTD.; Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd; Sila Nanotechnologies Inc.; Zeptor Corporation; and Targray Technology International are among the key players operating in the silicon anode battery market.

The overall size of silicon anode battery market is analyzed using primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with extensive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the silicon anode battery market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the silicon anode battery market based on all the segmentations provided globally. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specialized in silicon anode batteries.





Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Silicon Anode Battery market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global silicon anode battery market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Silicon Anode Battery Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

4.5 Silicon Anode Technology - Patent Analysis



5. Silicon Anode Battery Market -Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Demand by the Consumer Electronics Industry

5.1.2 Increasing Investments towards Silicon Anode Battery Production

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Cost of Manufacturing of Silicon Anode Batteries

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Importance of Silicon Anode Batteries in Electric Automotive Industry

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Encouraging OEMs and End-Users to Adopt Silicon Anode Batteries

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Silicon Anode Battery Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Silicon Anode Battery Market Overview

6.2 Silicon Anode Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Three Key Players



7. Silicon Anode Battery Market Analysis - By Capacity

7.1 Overview

7.2 Silicon Anode Battery Market Breakdown, by Capacity, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Less Than 1500 mAh

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Less Than 1500 mAh Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.40 mAh-2500 mAh

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.20 mAh-2500 mAh Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Above 2500 mAh

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Above 2500 mAh Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Silicon Anode Battery Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Silicon Anode Battery Market Breakdown, by Application, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Automotive Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Consumer Electronics

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Consumer Electronics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Medical Devices

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Medical Devices Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6 Energy and Power

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Energy and Power Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.7 Industrial

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Industrial Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.8 Other Applications

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Other Applications Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Silicon Anode Battery Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America: Silicon Anode Battery Market

9.3 Europe: Silicon Anode Battery Market

9.4 APAC: Silicon Anode Battery Market

9.5 MEA: Silicon Anode Battery Market

9.6 SAM: Silicon Anode Battery Market



10. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

10.1 North America: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Silicon Anode Battery Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Development

11.4 Merger and Acquisition



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Amprius Technologies

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Daejoo Electronic Materials Co., Ltd.

12.3 Enevate Corporation

12.4 Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd.

12.5 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

12.6 Nanotek Instruments

12.7 NEXEON LTD.

12.8 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd

12.9 Sila Nanotechnologies Inc.

12.10 Targray Technology International

12.11 Zeptor Corporation



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Word Index



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p9rc1c

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

