Outlook on the Silicon Carbide Global Market to 2026 - by Product, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicon Carbide Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global silicon carbide market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Silicon carbide (SiC), or carborundum, is a deoxidizing agent consisting of silicon and carbon used for the production of steel. It usually occurs as rare mineral moissanite and can be artificially synthesized in the form of SiC powder.

It is commonly used in the manufacturing of automobile brakes, clutches, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), detectors, ceramic plates and bulletproof jackets and vests. In comparison to the traditionally used silicomanganese or ferrosilicon, silicon carbide has high thermal conductivity, resistance to abrasion and corrosion from acids and produces lesser sulfur, aluminum and nitrogen content. As a result, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including aviation, aerospace, medical, electronic, defense, automotive and telecommunication.



Significant growth in the steel industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. SiC is extensively used in the production of stainless steel as it enhances the yield rate and purifies molten steel. Moreover, widespread product adoption for the manufacturing of various semiconductors and other electronic components is providing a thrust to the market growth. It can function in high voltage and temperature conditions and is thereby also used to manufacture electronic vehicles (EVs). It aids in reducing the weight of the automobiles and improving overall efficiency.

Other factors, including the increasing utilization of SiC devices in cellular base stations and radio-frequency operations, along with the implementation of favorable government policies promoting the use of renewable energy resources for power generation, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global Silicon Carbide market to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).





Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AGSCO Corp, Carborundum Universal Limited (Murugappa Group), Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Cree Inc., Entegris Inc., ESK-SIC GmbH, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Company, Genesic Semiconductor Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Renesas Electronics Corporation and SNAM Abrasives Pvt Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global silicon carbide market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global silicon carbide market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global silicon carbide market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Silicon Carbide Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Black Silicon Carbide

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Green Silicon Carbide

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Steel

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Automotive

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Aerospace

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Military and Defense

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Electrical and Electronics

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Healthcare

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 AGSCO Corp

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2 Carborundum Universal Limited (Murugappa Group)

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.3 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4 Cree Inc.

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 Entegris Inc.

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 Financials

13.3.6 ESK-SIC GmbH

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 General Electric Company

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.9 Genesic Semiconductor Inc.

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Infineon Technologies AG

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 Financials

13.3.11 Renesas Electronics Corporation

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.11.3 Financials

13.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.12 SNAM Abrasives Pvt Ltd

13.3.12.1 Company Overview

13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r10q6m

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

