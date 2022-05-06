Outlook on the Silicon Photonics Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Cisco Systems, Intel and IBM Among Others

DUBLIN, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Silicon Photonics Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this latest report the global silicon photonics market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 42.1% between 2022 and 2027. Aided by the growing adoption of modern electronic smart devices, the market is estimated to reach a value of around USD 7799.1 million by 2027.

Silicon photonics refer to the technology which allows the transfer of data among computers through optical rays. In other words, silicon photonics generate, process, and manipulate data transmission between microchips. This process is carried out in infrared wavelengths. These microchips are installed in various electronic devices such as computer, laptop, and smartphone. The silicon photonics include optical systems using silicone in the form of optical medium. The significant applications of silicon photonics include data centre and high-performance computing, and telecommunications, among others. Furthermore, silicon photonics technology is also utilised in consumer electronics and various commercial applications.



The rising demand for high-performance computing in various end-use industries, including military and defence, BFSI, and, education, among others, is driving the market. The growing R&D activities by the key market players to minimise production costs, avoid loss of energy, and to augment quick data transfer to maximise productivity in end use sectors, are likely to provide impetus to the market in the forecast period.

The silicon photonics are widely used in household appliances, security systems, gaming consoles, and home DVRs, among others. In this regard, the market is anticipated to witness further growth in the forecast period. In terms of region, North America accounts for a significant share in the market owing to the rapid advancements in the fibre optics technology and rapid development of data centres. The market in the region will further be aided by the growing expansion, coupled with technological advancements in the consumer electronics sector in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope



3 Report Description

3.1 Market Definition and Outlook

3.2 Properties and Applications

3.3 Market Analysis

3.4 Key Players



4 Key Assumptions



5 Executive Summary

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Drivers

5.3 Key Developments

5.4 Competitive Structure

5.5 Key Industrial Trends



6 Market Snapshot

6.1 Global

6.2 Regional



7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges



8 Global Silicon Photonics Market Analysis

8.1 Key Industry Highlights

8.2 Global Silicon Photonics Historical Market (2017-2021)

8.3 Global Silicon Photonics Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8.4 Global Silicon Photonics Market by Product

8.4.1 Optical Multiplexers

8.4.1.1 Market Share

8.4.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.4.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.4.2 Active Optical Cable

8.4.2.1 Market Share

8.4.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.4.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.4.3 Fibre Optical Switches

8.4.3.1 Market Share

8.4.3.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.4.3.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.4.4 Transceiver

8.4.4.1 Market Share

8.4.4.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.4.4.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.4.5 Others

8.5 Global Silicon Photonics Market by Component

8.5.1 Photodetectors

8.5.1.1 Market Share

8.5.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.5.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.5.2 Laser

8.5.2.1 Market Share

8.5.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.5.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.5.3 Modulators

8.5.3.1 Market Share

8.5.3.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.5.3.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.5.4 Others

8.6 Global Silicon Photonics Market by Application

8.6.1 Data Centre and High-Performance Computing

8.6.1.1 Market Share

8.6.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.6.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.6.2 Telecommunications

8.6.2.1 Market Share

8.6.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.6.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.6.3 Others

8.7 Global Silicon Photonics Market by Region

8.7.1 Market Share

8.7.1.1 North America

8.7.1.2 Europe

8.7.1.3 Asia Pacific

8.7.1.4 Latin America

8.7.1.5 Middle East and Africa



9 Regional Analysis



10 Market Dynamics

10.1 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.3 Key Indicators for Demand

10.4 Key Indicators for Price



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Company Profiles

12.2.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.2.1.1 Company Overview

12.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

12.2.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

12.2.2 Intel Corporation

12.2.2.1 Certifications

12.2.2.2 Company Overview

12.2.2.3 Product Portfolio

12.2.2.4 Demographic Reach and Achievements

12.2.2.5 Certifications

12.2.3 IBM Corporation

12.2.3.1 Company Overview

12.2.3.2 Product Portfolio

12.2.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

12.2.3.4 Certifications

12.2.4 NeoPhotonics Corporation

12.2.4.1 Company Overview

12.2.4.2 Product Portfolio

12.2.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

12.2.4.4 Certifications

12.2.5 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

12.2.5.1 Company Overview

12.2.5.2 Product Portfolio

12.2.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

12.2.5.4 Certifications

12.2.6 STMicroelectronics N.V.

12.2.6.1 Company Overview

12.2.6.2 Product Portfolio

12.2.6.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

12.2.6.4 Certifications

12.2.7 Others



13 Industry Events and Developments

