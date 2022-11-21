Outlook on the Smart Transport Systems Global Market to 2027: Germany Will be the Leading Country in the European Market, Reaching $17.8 Billion by 2027

Nov 21, 2022, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Transport Systems: Technology, Infrastructure and the Evolution from Connected to Autonomous Vehicles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research evaluates the smart transportation market by technology and solutions with segmentation by business model, transportation mode, and vehicle types from 2022 to 2027.
It includes analysis of the V2X market including technologies, solutions, and major players. The report provides analysis of market challenges, opportunities, and overall business outlook.
It also assesses the autonomous vehicle market including leading vendors, strategies, product and service offerings. The report evaluates autonomous vehicles by autonomy level, powertrain type, components, and supporting technologies.
The research includes analysis of supporting technologies including 5G, edge computing and computer vision.
Select Research Findings
- The overall global smart transportation market will reach $191.5 billion by 2027
- Europe and North America will be leading markets at $64.5 billion and $62.5 billion
- Germany will be the leading country in the European market, reaching $17.8 billion by 2027
- Integrated supervision systems in North America will be a $13.3 billion opportunity by 2027
- The market for in-vehicle Advanced Driver Assistance Systems will reach $5.3 billion globally by 2027
- 5G related software expenditures in support of autonomous vehicle solutions will reach $13.2 billion by 2027
- Edge computing infrastructure and services in support of autonomous vehicles will reach $42.8 billion by 2027
- Combined 5G and mobile edge computing solutions to accelerate V2X growth in Asia Pacific and North America markets
- The global market for Vehicle-to-Pedestrian solutions to reach $927.1 million by 2027, surpassed only by Vehicle-to-Grid in terms of CAGR
Key Topics Covered:
5G and Beyond 5G Technology, Infrastructure, and Devices 2022-2030
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. 5G Technology and Solutions
4. 5G Applications and Services
5. 5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022-2030
6. Beyond 5G Technology and Solutions
7. Beyond 5G Company and Organization Analysis
8. Beyond 5G Regional and Country Analysis
9. Beyond 5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025-2030
10. Conclusions and Recommendations
11. Appendix: Forecasts for Leading 5G Apps and Services
Global Mobile Edge Computing Market by Infrastructure, Deployment Model, Computing as a Service, Network Connectivity, Applications, Analytics Types, Market Segments, and Industry Verticals 2022-2027
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. MEC Technology, Platforms, and Architecture
4. MEC Market Drivers and Opportunities
5. MEC Ecosystem
6. MEC Application and Service Strategies
7. Multi-Access Edge Computing Deployment
8. Multi-Access Edge Computing Market Analysis and Forecasts
9. Conclusions and Recommendations
10. Appendix One: Real-time Data Analytics Revenue
11. MEC Case Studies
12. Appendix Two: 5G Technology and Solution Outlook
AI in Computer Vision Market by Technology, Solutions, Use Cases, Deployment Model and Industry Verticals 2022-2027
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Technology and Application Analysis
4. Company Analysis
5. AI in Computer Vision Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022-2027
6. Conclusions and Recommendations
V2X Market for Vehicle to Everything by Connection Type (Cellular and Non-cellular), Communications Type (V2V, V2I, V2P, etc.), Vehicle Autonomy Level, Safety and Commercial Applications 2022-2027
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. V2X Market Drivers
4. V2X Technology Drivers
5. V2X Impact on Industry Verticals
6. V2X Connected Vehicle Ecosystem
7. V2X Market Trends and Use Cases
8. V2X Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022-2027
9. Summary and Conclusions
10. Appendix: Technologies Supporting V2X
Autonomous Vehicle Market by Autonomy Level, Powertrain Type, Components, and Supporting Technologies including 5G, AI, and Edge Computing 2022-2027
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Autonomous Systems Technology and Market Analysis
4. Autonomous Vehicle Ecosystem Analysis
5. Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022-2027
6. Conclusions and Recommendations
Smart Transportation Market by Technology, Solution Type, Transport Mode, Business Model, and Vehicle Types 2022-2027
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Smart Transportation Market Dynamics
4. Smart Transportation Case Studies
5. Global Smart Transportation Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022-2027
6. Regional Markets for Smart Transportation 2022-2027
7. Company Analysis
8. Conclusions
9. Appendix: Connected Vehicles
IoT in Connected Vehicles and Personal Transportation Market 2022-2027
1 Executive Summary
2 IoT in Automotive
3 IoT in Connected Vehicle Revenue Forecasts
4 North America IoT in Connected Vehicle Revenue Forecasts
5 Europe IoT in Connected Vehicle Revenue Forecasts
6 APAC IoT in Connected Vehicle Revenue Forecasts
7 Latin and Central America IoT in Connected Vehicle Revenue Forecasts
8 Middle East and Africa IoT in Connected Vehicle Revenue Forecasts
