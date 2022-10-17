Outlook on the Smart Transportation Global Market to 2030 - by Solution, Services, Transportation Type and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Transportation Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the smart transportation market was valued at $96.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $251.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Smart transportation is an advanced transportation system equipped with Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) to facilitate a more competent transport network, which is more coordinated, safer, and better informed. It is generally connected wirelessly with the Internet of Things (IoT) vertical technology. The primary purpose of the ITS technology is to collect and control real-time conditions and improve performance.

This helps prevent traffic congestion and collisions with the help of intelligent traffic control systems. In 2019, Iteris, Inc. launched its new transportation analytics solution, ClearGuideT, at the Intelligent Transportation Society of America's annual conference and expo in Washington, DC, that enables transportation agencies and commercial entities, such as construction and engineering firms, to actively monitor traffic congestion and identify anomalies &their causes.



For the purpose of analysis, the global smart transportation market is segmented on the basis of solution, service, transportation type and region. By solution, the market is classified into ticketing management systems, parking management & guidance system, integrated supervision system, and traffic management system. By service, the market is segmented into business services, professional services, and cloud services. By transportation type, the market has been segmented into roadways, railways, airways and maritime. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report to better understand the market dynamics. This report further highlights the critical areas of investment. In addition, it includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and the role of each stakeholder. The report features the strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market. Furthermore, it highlights the competitive landscape of the key players to increase their market share and sustain the intense competition in the industry.



The key players operating in the global smart transportation market are Accenture, Alstom, Cisco Systems, Inc., Cubic Corporation, IBM Corporation, Iteris, Inc., MSR-Traffic GmbH, Siemens, Thales Group, and TomTom International BV.



