Outlook on the SMB Cyber Security Industry in 2020 - Telecoms Operators Ratings of 30 Different Security Vendors

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cyber Security in the SMB Market: Survey of Telecoms Operators" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Security is seen by telecoms operators as a large adjacent opportunity for their business divisions. This report explores operators' plans for security, their views on vendors and how vendors could improve.

This report is based on a survey of 34 telecoms operators worldwide. The participants reflect a wide range of operator types, from small challengers to some of the largest incumbents. The respondents know the market for security products well; most had more of an emphasis on selling security solutions than the average business telecoms operator.

Respondents were asked about their security offerings for the small and medium-sized business (SMB) market (defined as organisations with up to 1000 employees). The questions covered the security products sold, future product plans and vendor partners. Respondents were asked to rate security vendors. Finally, they were asked for suggestions on how vendors could improve. This report includes the results of the survey and analysis of the outputs. All of the operators participated confidentially and their inputs are anonymous.

This report provides:

an overview of the security products offered by telecoms operators in the small and medium-sized business (SMB) market, and their plans for the future

details of which vendors telecoms operators work with

telecoms operators' ratings of 30 different security vendors, based on the following criteria:

overall impression



ease of doing business



pricing



portfolio and product quality

suggestions for security vendors on how they can improve their propositions to better meet the needs of telecoms operators.

Key questions answered in this report:

What security products are operators currently selling to SMBs?

What security products are operators planning to add to their portfolios in the next 12 months?

Which security vendors are operators working with?

How do operators rate different security vendors overall, and in the following areas: ease of doing business, pricing, portfolio and product quality?

How can security vendors better address operators' needs?

Who should read this report?

Security vendors' strategy teams, sales teams that target telecoms operators and marketing divisions.

Telecoms operators' strategy teams, product managers, heads of enterprise/business/SME/SMB and heads of security.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary

Telecoms operators' security portfolios and vendor partnerships

Security vendor ratings

Areas of improvement for security vendors

Appendix

Panel information and questionnaire

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x1xrbw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

