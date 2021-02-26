Outlook on the Smoke Evacuation System Global Market to 2028 - by Product, Application, End-use, Region and Segment Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smoke Evacuation System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Application (Laparoscopic Surgeries, Orthopedic, Medical Aesthetic Surgeries), by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smoke evacuation systems market size is expected to reach USD 285.5 million by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028. Factors contributing to the growth of this market include an increase in medical tourism for cosmetic surgeries, electrosurgery procedures, and increased product availability.



Currently, elective and endoscopic procedures are delayed due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 to reduce the risk of transmission to other patients with chronic conditions. According to the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons, it is recommended to use electrosurgery pencils with attached smoke evacuators instead of monopolar electrosurgical and advanced bipolar devices and ultrasonic dissectors. Moreover, high-flow vacuum sources or filtration units are recommended during laparoscopic procedures. The market is thus anticipated to experience gradual growth post-COVID-19 revival.



The rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries owing to their benefits such as shorter hospital stays, quick healing, and fewer surgical incisions, is also expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period, as high-flow vacuum sources are used in a majority of minimally invasive surgeries. This is further supported by increasing technological advancements by market players, the prevalence of chronic diseases that require surgical procedures, and the demand for better surgical equipment.



Major market players are focused on launching technologically upgraded products in the market to enhance their presence. For instance, in January 2020, Symmetry Surgical Inc. acquired the O.R. Company that manufactures, develops and markets, innovative & high-quality surgical devices.



Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Report Highlights

The smoke evacuating system segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2020 and is projected to witness a CAGR of over 7.8% from 2021 to 2028. Technological advancements by market players are expected to drive market growth.

North America dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2020 due to the high number of aesthetic procedures in the region.

dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2020 due to the high number of aesthetic procedures in the region. The industry participants are focusing on investing in acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and partnerships to gain a competitive edge.

The hospitals' category holds the majority of the revenue share of around 42.9% in 2020 owing to high usage of high-flow vacuum sources in hospitals.

In Asia Pacific , the market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of around 9.7% over the forecast period owing to the high investments in R&D and consistent efforts being taken by global market players for commercializing their products at lower prices.

, the market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of around 9.7% over the forecast period owing to the high investments in R&D and consistent efforts being taken by global market players for commercializing their products at lower prices. In September 2020 , Olympus collaborated with Alesi Surgical Limited for the distribution of the Ultravision surgical smoke control system in the U.S., hence expanding its geographical presence.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

1.1.1 Segment Scope

1.1.2 Regional Scope

1.1.3 Estimates And Forecast Timeline

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Information Procurement

1.3.1 Purchased Database

1.3.2 Internal Database

1.3.3 Secondary Sources

1.3.4 Primary Research

1.3.5 Details Of Primary Research

1.3.5.1 Region-specific Data for primary interviews

1.3.5.1.1 North America

1.3.5.1.2 Europe

1.3.5.1.3 Asia Pacific

1.3.5.1.4 Latin America

1.3.5.1.5 Middle East & Africa

1.4 Information or Data Analysis

1.4.1 Data Analysis Models

1.5 Market Formulation And Validation

1.6 Model Details

1.6.1 Commodity Flow Analysis (Model 1)

1.6.1.1 Approach 1: Commodity Flow Approach

1.7 List of Secondary Sources

1.8 List of Primary Sources

1.9 Objectives

1.9.1 Objective 1

1.9.2 Objective 2



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Outlook

2.4 Smoke Evaluation Systems Market Outlook, 2016-2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 3 Smoke Evaluation Systems Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Analysis

3.2 Penetration And Growth Prospect Mapping By Application, 2020

3.3 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2 Increase In Electrosurgery Procedures

3.3.3 Increase In Medical Tourism For Cosmetic Surgeries

3.3.4 Increased Product Availability

3.3.5 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.6 Technical Concerns

3.3.7 Swot Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, And Technological)

3.3.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive and Vendor Landscape

4.1 Participation Categorization

4.2 Estimated Company Market Share Analysis, 2020

4.2.1 Estimated Company Market Share Analysis, Global, 2020

4.2.2 Estimated Company Market Share Analysis, North America, 2020

4.2.3 Estimated Company Market Share Analysis, Europe, 2020

4.2.4 Competitive Dashboard Analysis (Heat Map)

4.2.5 Market Differentiators

4.3 Private Companies

4.3.1 List Of Emerging Companies

4.3.2 Covid-19 Impact



Chapter 5 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market: Product Estimates and Forecasts to 2028

5.1 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market: Product Movement Analysis

5.2 Smoke Evacuating Systems

5.2.1 Smoke evacuating system market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

5.2.2 PorTable system

5.2.2.1 PorTable system market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD million)

5.2.3 Stationary system

5.2.3.1 Stationary system market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD million)

5.3 Smoke Evacuation Filters

5.3.1 Smoke evacuation filters market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

5.3.2 ULPA Filters

5.3.2.1 ULPA filters market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD million)

5.3.3 Charcoal filters

5.3.3.1 Charcoal filters market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD million)

5.3.4 In-line filters

5.3.4.1 In-line Filters market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD million)

5.3.5 Pre-filters

5.3.5.1 Pre-filters market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD million)

5.4 Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands

5.4.1 Smoke evacuation pencils & wands market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

5.5 Smoke-Evac Fusion Products (Shrouds)

5.5.1 Smoke-evac fusion products (shrouds) market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

5.6 Smoke Evacuation Tubings

5.6.1 Smoke evacuation tubings market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

5.7 Accessories

5.7.1 Accessories market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market: Application Estimates and Forecasts to 2028

6.1 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.2 Laparoscopic Surgeries

6.2.1 Laparoscopic surgeries market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.3 Medical Aesthetic Surgeries

6.3.1 Medical Aesthetic surgeries market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.4 Orthopedic Surgeries

6.4.1 Orthopedic surgeries market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Others market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market: End-User Estimates and Forecasts to 2028

7.1 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market: End-Use Movement Analysis

7.2 Hospitals

7.2.1 Hospitals market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

7.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

7.3.1 Ambulatory surgical centers market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

7.4 Cosmetic Surgery Centers

7.4.1 Cosmetic surgery centers market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

7.5 Dental Clinics

7.5.1 Denal clinics market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

7.6 Veterinary Healthcare Provider

7.6.1 Veterinary healthcare & providers market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By, Product, Application & End-use

8.1 Regional Market Snapshot

8.2 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Shares by Region, 2020 & 2028

8.3 North America

8.3.1 North America Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

8.3.2 U.S.

8.3.3 U.S. Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

8.3.4 Canada

8.3.5 Canada Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Europe Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

8.4.2 U.K.

8.4.3 U.K. Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

8.4.4 Germany

8.4.5 Germany Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Italy Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

8.4.8 Spain

8.4.9 Spain Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

8.4.10 France

8.4.11 France Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

8.5 Asia Pacific

8.5.1 Asia Pacific Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

8.5.2 India

8.5.3 India Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

8.5.4 Japan

8.5.5 Japan Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

8.5.6 China

8.5.7 China Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

8.6 Latin America

8.6.1 Latam Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

8.6.2 Mexico

8.6.3 Mexico Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

8.6.4 Brazil

8.6.5 Brazil Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

8.6.6 Argentina

8.6.7 Argentina Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

8.7 Middle East & Africa

8.7.1 Middle East & Africa Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

8.7.2 South Africa

8.7.3 South Africa Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

8.7.4 Saudi Arabia

8.7.5 Saudi Arabia Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Medtronic

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Performance

9.1.3 Product Benchmarking

9.2 CONMED Corporation

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Performance

9.2.3 Product Benchmarking

9.2.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.3 Zimmer Biomet

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Performance

9.3.3 Product/Service Benchmarking

9.3.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.4 Stryker Corporation

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Performance

9.4.3 Product Benchmarking

9.4.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.5 Ethicon, Inc.

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Performance

9.5.3 Product Benchmarking

9.5.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.6 Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Performance

9.6.3 Product Benchmarking

9.7 Symmetry Surgical Inc

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Performance

9.7.3 Product Benchmarking

9.7.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.8 Pall Corporation

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Performance

9.8.3 Product Benchmarking

9.9 KLS Martin Group

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Financial Performance

9.9.3 Product Benchmarking

9.9.4 Strategic Initiatives:

9.10 Olympus Corporation

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Financial Performance

9.10.3 Product Benchmarking

9.10.4 Strategic Initiatives:



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/unpneq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

