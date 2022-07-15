Outlook on the Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Products Global Market to 2028 - New Product Innovations Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Products Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028.

The report predicts the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market to grow with a CAGR of about 15% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.



The report on smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Growing health consciousness among cigarette smokers

Accessibility to a large range of nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) products

2) Restraints

High cost associated with smoking cessation products

3) Opportunities

New product innovations

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Market



4. Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. The Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Market by Type

5.1. E-cigarettes

5.2. Drug Therapy

5.3. Nicotine Replacement Therapies



6. Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Market by Distribution Channel

6.1. Drug Store

6.2. Retail Pharmacies

6.3. Hospital Pharmacies

6.4. Online Pharmacies



7. Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Market by Region 2022-2028



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

8.2.2. Pfizer, Inc.

8.2.3. NJOY, Inc.

8.2.4. Imperial Tobacco Company of India Limited.

8.2.5. Cipla Ltd.

8.2.6. Revolymer PLC

8.2.7. Novartis International AG

8.2.8. McNeil AB

8.2.9. Glaxo Smith Kline PLC

8.2.10. Others



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k9qa9h

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets