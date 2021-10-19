Outlook on the SMS Firewall Global Market to 2026 - Featuring AMD Telecom, Infobip and Tata Communications Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global SMS Firewall Market (2021-2026) by Component, SMS Type, SMS Traffic, Deployment, Organization Size, Enterprise Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global SMS Firewall Market is estimated to be USD 2.97 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.75 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10%.



Key factors such as increasing concerns for data security due to a high rise in the grey route traffic has resulted in a growing demand for SMS Firewall solutions. The improvements and modernization of A2P SMS have led to a higher demand for these messaging services in business enterprises, further accelerating the SMS Firewall platforms' growth.



The factors such as the rising number of cyber-attacks, the advent of OTT market players in the messaging businesses, and the lack of domain expertise to handle the requirements related to messaging security are likely to cause hindrance to the market growth.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Growing Security and Confidentiality Concerns

Increasing Adoption of A2P SMS in the Business

Safeguarding Network from Grey Route Traffic

Restraints

Rising Number of Cyber-attacks

The Entrance of OTT Players into Messaging Businesses

Lack of Technical Expertise

Opportunities

Growing Trend of Mobile Marketing Via SMS

Strong Appeal for Next-Generation SMS Firewall from Mobile Network Operators

Stringent Government Regulations and Policies

Challenges

Vulnerabilities in Existing Signalling and Firewall Systems

Lack of Awareness

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Mahindra Comviva, AMD Telecom S.A., Anam Technologies Ltd., BICS, Cellusys, Tata Communications, Ltd., Syniverse Telecommunications, Route Mobile, Ltd., Tyntec, Global Wavenet, Ltd., Twilio, Inc., Openmind Networks, Tango Telecom, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global SMS Firewall Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants, Infogence's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global SMS Firewall Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 SMS firewall platform

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.2 Managed Services



7 Global SMS Firewall Market, By SMS Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Application-to-Person (A2P) Messages

7.3 Person-to-Application (P2A) Messages



8 Global SMS Firewall Market, By SMS Traffic

8.1 Introduction

8.2 National SMS Traffic

8.3 International SMS Traffic



9 Global SMS Firewall Market, By Deployment

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cloud Based

9.3 On-premise



10 Global SMS Firewall Market, By Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Large Enterprises

10.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises



11 Global SMS Firewall Market, By Enterprise Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

11.3 Government

11.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

11.5 Utilities and Logistics

11.6 Media and Entertainment

11.7 Travel and Tourism

11.8 Retail and Ecommerce

11.9 Manufacturing and Automotive

11.10 Telecom and IT

11.11 Others



12 Global SMS Firewall Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 South America

12.3.1 Brazil

12.3.2 Argentina

12.4 Europe

12.4.1 UK

12.4.2 France

12.4.3 Germany

12.4.4 Italy

12.4.5 Spain

12.4.6 Rest of Europe

12.5 Asia-Pacific

12.5.1 China

12.5.2 Japan

12.5.3 India

12.5.4 Indonesia

12.5.5 Malaysia

12.5.6 South Korea

12.5.7 Australia

12.5.8 Russia

12.5.9 Rest of APAC

12.6 Rest of the World

12.6.1 Qatar

12.6.2 Saudi Arabia

12.6.3 South Africa

12.6.4 United Arab Emirates

12.6.5 Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrants

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

13.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

13.3.4 Investmenst & Fundings



14 Company Profiles

14.1 AMD Telecom S.A

14.2 Haud Systems Ltd.

14.3 Infobip Ltd.

14.4 Now Samsung Electronics

14.5 Openmind Networks

14.6 Route Mobile Limited

14.7 Sinch Sweden AB

14.8 Tango Telecom Ltd.

14.9 Tata Communications

14.10 Tyntec Ltd

14.11 Cellusys Telecommunications

14.12 Syniverse Telecommunications

14.13 Omobio (Pvt) Ltd.

14.14 BICS Telecommunications

14.15 SAP ERP Software Company

14.16 Monty Mobile Telecommunications

14.17 Mahindra Comviva

14.18 Twilio Inc.

14.19 Anam Technologies Ltd.

14.20 Proofpoint Inc

14.21 Global Wavenet, Ltd

14.22 Mobileum

14.23 BROADNET TECHNOLOGIES

14.24 Enghouse Networks

14.25 Mitto



15 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7y1uub

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

