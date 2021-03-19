Outlook on the Sports Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

DUBLIN, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global sports market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global sports market is expected to grow from $388.28 billion in 2020 to $440.77 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $599.9 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the sports? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward?



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider sports market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The sports market section of the report gives context. It compares the sports market with other segments of the recreation market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, sports indicators comparison.

Major companies in the sports market include Dallas Cowboys; Manchester United; Futbol Club Barcelona S.L; Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich AG.



The sports market consists of sales of sports services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide live sporting events before a paying audience or entities that operate golf courses and country clubs, skiing facilities, marinas, fitness and recreational sports centers, and bowling centers. The sports market is segmented into spectator sports and participatory sports.



North America was the largest region in the global sports market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global sports market. Africa was the smallest region in the global sports market.



Sports organizers are implementing virtual reality (VR) technology to improve the spectators' experience in sporting events. Virtual reality generates images, sounds and other sensations that simulate a physical presence in an imaginary environment. Clubs and teams are experimenting with simulated and 360-degree environments to enhance the match viewing experience of the spectators by allowing them to have a virtual walkthrough of the stadium or the race track and view the match at different angles. For instance, the NBA game between the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs was broadcasted in VR. NASCAR has created an interactive fan area at the race tracks with the implementation of virtual reality.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the sports market in 2020 as governments globally imposed lockdowns and restricted domestic and international travel limiting the need for services offered by these establishments. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in closure of recreational facilities with countries entering a state of 'lock down' and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the sports market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



The market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global real GDP growth will be 3.7% over 2019 and 2020, and 3.6% from 2021 to 2023. Recovering commodity prices, after a decline in 2014 and 2015, are further expected to be a significant factor driving economic growth. The US economy is expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. For instance, India's GDP is expected to grow at 7.3%, whereas China is forecasted to register GDP growth of 6.2% in 2019. This continued economic growth is expected to drive the demand for sports.



