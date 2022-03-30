Outlook on the Stainless Steel Plumbing Pipes Global Market to 2030 - Renovation of Residential and Non-residential Bathrooms & Toilets is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stainless Steel Plumbing Pipes Market by Construction Type, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stainless steel plumbing pipes market size is expected to reach $4,924.2 million in 2030 from $8,170.7 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Stainless steel plumbing pipes are parts used in installing sanitary wares in bathrooms or toilets and kitchen of residential or non-residential buildings. Products such as fittings, manifolds, and pipes are considered as plumbing pipes. Stainless steel plumbing pipes have features such as corrosive resistant, flexible, rigid, and long durable, which are suitable for residential, commercial, and industrial plumbing applications.



Fittings are elbow, adaptor or tee joint that are used to connect pipes with each other or with manifolds and valves. Manifolds are equipment that distribute the flow of hot water and cold water flowing through different tanks. Stainless steel plumbing pipes are the medium of flow of water from the tank to faucets or sanitary equipment. Valves control the flow of water. The residential segment includes plumbing pipes installed in bathrooms or toilets and kitchens of single houses or bungalows, flats, townships, and private owned buildings. Plumbing pipes used in kitchens, toilets or bathrooms in hotels, malls, offices and public places are considered under the non-residential category. Bathrooms and kitchens in residential and non-residential spaces need good quality plumbing pipes for durability. Fittings used in installing bathtubs, showerheads, faucets, and other sanitary equipment give them stability and efficiency. In addition, renovation of old bathrooms and kitchens in residential and non-residential buildings and new construction projects is driving the stainless steel plumbing pipes market.



However, decrease in new construction activities in developed nations and fluctuation in raw material prices are anticipated to restraint the growth of the global stainless steel plumbing pipes market. Contrarily, rise in infrastructural development in African nations is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the stainless steel plumbing pipes market.



The global stainless steel plumbing pipes market is segmented into construction type, end user, application, and region. By construction type, the market is classified into new construction and renovation. The renovation segment dominated the market in 2020. Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into residential and non-residential. The residential segment dominated the market in 2020. Based on application, the market is divided into bathtubs, showerheads, faucets, and others. The others segment dominated the market in 2020.

Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2020.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 2020

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Renovation of residential and non-residential bathrooms & toilets

3.5.1.2. Increase in construction of malls and offices

3.5.1.3. Increase in spending on home remodeling

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Fluctuation in raw material prices

3.5.2.2. Decrease in new construction activities in African nations

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Infrastructural development in African nations

3.6. COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS



CHAPTER 4: STAINLESS STEEL PLUMBING PIPES MARKET, BY END USER

4.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by end user

4.2. RESIDENTIAL

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2.4. Market analysis, by country

4.3. NON-RESIDENTIAL

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by type

4.3.4. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: STAINLESS STEEL PLUMBING PIPES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.2. BATHTUBS

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. SHOWERHEADS

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. FAUCETS

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. OTHERS

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: STAINLESS STEEL PLUMBING PIPES MARKET, BY CONSTRUCTION TYPE

6.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by construction type

6.2. NEW CONSTRUCTION

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3. RENOVATION

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.1.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 7: STAINLESS STEEL PLUMBING PIPES MARKET, BY REGION



