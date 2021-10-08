Outlook on the Submarine Power Cable Global Market to 2026 - Increasing Number of Offshore Wind Farms Drives the Market Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Submarine Power Cable Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global submarine power cable market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global submarine power cable market to grow with a CAGR of 14.2% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on submarine power cable market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on submarine power cable market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global submarine power cable market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global submarine power cable market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Publisher's Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increasing number of offshore wind farms drives the market growth

Increasing demand for inter-country & island power connections boosts the market growth

2) Restraints

High cost of installation and complexity in the repair of deepwater cables may restrain the market growth

3) Opportunities

Increasing demand for high voltage direct current (HVDC) submarine power cables provide growth opportunities

What does this Report Deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the submarine power cable market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the submarine power cable market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global submarine power cable market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The Publisher's Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Executive Summary



3. Global Submarine Power Cable Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Submarine Power Cable Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Voltage

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Conductor Material

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-User

3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Submarine Power Cable Market



4. Submarine Power Cable Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Submarine Power Cable Market by Type

5.1. Single Core

5.2. Multicore



6. Global Submarine Power Cable Market by Voltage

6.1. Medium Voltage

6.2. High Voltage



7. Global Submarine Power Cable Market by Conductor Material

7.1. Copper

7.2. Aluminum



8. Global Submarine Power Cable Market by End-User

8.1. Offshore Wind Power Generation

8.2. Inter-Country and Island Connection

8.3. Offshore Oil & Gas



9. Global Submarine Power Cable Market by Region 2020-2026

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America Submarine Power Cable Market by Type

9.1.2. North America Submarine Power Cable Market by Voltage

9.1.3. North America Submarine Power Cable Market by Conductor Material

9.1.4. North America Submarine Power Cable Market by End-User

9.1.5. North America Submarine Power Cable Market by Country

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. Europe Submarine Power Cable Market by Type

9.2.2. Europe Submarine Power Cable Market by Voltage

9.2.3. Europe Submarine Power Cable Market by Conductor Material

9.2.4. Europe Submarine Power Cable Market by End-User

9.2.5. Europe Submarine Power Cable Market by Country

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.3.1. Asia-Pacific Submarine Power Cable Market by Type

9.3.2. Asia-Pacific Submarine Power Cable Market by Voltage

9.3.3. Asia-Pacific Submarine Power Cable Market by Conductor Material

9.3.4. Asia-Pacific Submarine Power Cable Market by End-User

9.3.5. Asia-Pacific Submarine Power Cable Market by Country

9.4. RoW

9.4.1. RoW Submarine Power Cable Market by Type

9.4.2. RoW Submarine Power Cable Market by Voltage

9.4.3. RoW Submarine Power Cable Market by Conductor Material

9.4.4. RoW Submarine Power Cable Market by End-User

9.4.5. RoW Submarine Power Cable Market by Sub-region



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Submarine Power Cable Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. Prysmian

10.2.2. Nexans

10.2.3. NKT

10.2.4. General Cable

10.2.5. Furukawa Electric

10.2.6. Sumitomo Electric

10.2.7. KEI Industries

10.2.8. LS Cable & System

10.2.9. ZTT

10.2.10. TFKable Group

