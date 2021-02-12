Outlook on the Sustainable Athleisure Global Market to 2026 - Industry Analysis and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sustainable Athleisure Market By Type (Mass and Premium), By Product (Shirt, Yoga Pant, Leggings, Shorts and others), By Gender (Women and Men), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sustainable Athleisure Market size is expected to reach $126.9 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 10.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Athleisure has evolved as the new fashion industry trend that includes, comfort, style, and functionality. This urban fashion movement has achieved huge popularity in the last couple of years. In recent years, consumers are more inclined towards sustainable athleisure as it has become the most comfortable form of clothing. As a result, the demand for sustainable athleisure market has been high since the last couple of years. To manage the high demand, various apparel brands are involved in ethical trade practices and recycling fabrics to offer high-performance activewear for the individual while keeping up the environment safe.



The fitness trends have increasingly been popular, which further boost the demand for sports and athletic wear. Sustainable athleisure also finds its application in the corporate culture; a majority of people prefer to wear comfortable casual wear to workplaces. In the modern era, the working population prefers an ideal mix of elegance and functionality, which is encouraging them to purchase more athleisure outfits. Sustainable athleisure is made of high-quality, reliable materials that make it appropriate for numerous fitness and recreational activities such as yoga, running, cycling, and mountain climbing, etc.



By Type



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Mass and Premium. The market was dominated by the mass segment and garnered a major global revenue share in 2019. The mass market for athleisure wear is increasing at a gradual rate due to various product launches by local and regional players. Average cost for athleisure wear and the preferences of the young generation toward sustainability will act as the major driver for the segment growth. Consumers are inclined towards clothing that is convenient, comfortable, and fashionable at the same time and athleisure wear completely fulfills these criteria.



By Product



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Shirt, Yoga Pant, Leggings, Shorts and others. The yoga pant segment is anticipated to increase with the highest CAGR in the forthcoming years. The existence of various domestic and regional players has considerably boosted the segment in the last few years. The rising willingness of women in sports and outdoor activities has expanded, which is likely to push the growth prospects of the segment. Players have been planning to cater to this increasing consumer base, which impacts the segment growth positively.



By Gender



Based on Gender, the market is segmented into Women and Men. The women segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast years. The arrival of regional and domestic brands entirely committed to women's sustainable clothing has been boosting this segment. Moreover, supportive steps taken by manufacturers like new product launches, partnerships, and expansions into new markets, along with technological developments in sustainable athleisure wear, have been propelling the growth of the segment.



By Distribution Channel



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. The market was dominated by the offline distribution channel and obtained a significant market share in 2019. Consumers are willing to buy sustainable athleisure wear from offline stores as they provide quality products in a wide range of patterns, sizes, colors, designs, and materials thereby boosting the segment growth. Online distribution channels for the sale of sustainable athleisure are anticipated to observe the highest growth rate during the forecast years. This is credited to the growing reliance of generation X, millennial, and generation Z on the internet.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest share of the Sustainable Athleisure market in 2019. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to procure the promising growth rate during the forecast period. Thriving textile markets in countries like China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, have led to the excessive availability of textiles and fabrics for athleisure wear, thereby fuelling the acceptance of athleisure wear in the region.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisition and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Adidas AG is the major forerunner in the Sustainable Athleisure Market. Companies such as Hanesbrands, Inc., Outerknown, and Pangaia are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Adidas AG, Under Armour, Inc., Hanesbrands, Inc., Vuori, Inc., Pangaia, Outerknown, Fashionable, Inc. (ABLE), Eileen Fisher, Inc., Patagonia, Inc., and Wear Pact, LLC.



Companies Profiled

Adidas AG

Under Armour, Inc.

Hanesbrands, Inc.

Vuori, Inc.

Pangaia

Outerknown

Fashionable, Inc. (ABLE)

Eileen Fisher , Inc.

, Inc. Patagonia, Inc.

Wear Pact, LLC

