Outlook on the Swab and Viral Transport Medium Global Market to 2030 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19
DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the global swab and viral transport medium market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The report provides the revenue of the global swab and viral transport medium market for the period 2018-2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the global swab and viral transport medium market during the forecast period.
The report has been prepared after extensive primary and secondary researches. Primary research involves bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involves referring to key players' vaccines, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global swab and viral transport medium market.
Secondary research also includes Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global swab and viral transport medium market.
The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments includes in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on changing competitive dynamics in the global swab and viral transport medium market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global swab and viral transport medium market.
The report delves into the competition landscape of the global swab and viral transport medium market. Key players operating in the global swab and viral transport medium market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for their distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global swab and viral transport medium market that have been profiled in this report.
Key Questions Answered in Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Report
- What is the scope of growth of swab and viral transport medium and its companies in the global swab and viral transport medium market and its application segment?
- What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the global swab and viral transport medium market between 2020 and 2030?
- What is the influence of changing trends in technologies on the global swab and viral transport medium market?
- Will North America continue to be the most attractive market for swab and viral transport medium providers?
- Which factors will impede the growth of the global swab and viral transport medium market during the forecast period?
- Which are the leading companies in the global swab and viral transport medium market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Type Definition
4.1.2. Industry Evolution/Developments
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2030
4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (Us$ Mn)
4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis
5. Key Insights
5.1. Regulatory Scenario by Region/Globally
5.2. Key Mergers & Acquisitions
6. Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings / Developments
6.3. Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2018-2030
6.3.1. Swab Type
6.3.1.1. Nasal Swabs
6.3.1.2. Nasopharyngeal Swabs
6.3.1.3. Throat Swabs
6.3.2. Transport Medium
6.4. Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product
7. Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.2. Key Findings / Developments
7.3. Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2018-2030
7.3.1. Viral Infection Diagnosis
7.3.1.1. COVID-19
7.3.1.2. Influenza
7.3.1.3. Herpes Simplex VirUS
7.3.1.4. Varicella-Zoster VirUS
7.3.1.5. Others
7.3.2. Others
7.4. Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application
8. Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-User
8.1. Introduction & Definition
8.2. Key Findings / Developments
8.3. Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by End-User, 2018-2030
8.3.1. Hospitals & Clinics
8.3.2. Microbiology Laboratories
8.3.3. Diagnostic Laboratories
8.3.4. Others
8.4. Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-User
9. Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
9.1. 10.1. Key Findings
9.2. 10.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region
9.2.1. North America
9.2.2. Europe
9.2.3. Asia-Pacific
9.2.4. Latin America
9.2.5. Middle East & Africa
9.3. Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region
10. North America Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Analysis and Forecast
10.1. Introduction
10.2. North America Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2018-2030
10.3. North America Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2018-2030
10.4. North America Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by End-User, 2018-2030
10.5. North America Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Country, 2018-2030
10.6. North America Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Attractiveness Analysis
11. Europe Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Europe Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2018-2030
11.3. Europe Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2018-2030
11.4. Europe Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by End-User, 2018-2030
11.5. Europe Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region, 2018-2030
11.6. Europe Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Attractiveness Analysis
12. Asia-Pacific Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2018-2030
12.3. Asia-Pacific Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2018-2030
12.4. Asia-Pacific Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by End-User, 2018-2030
12.5. Asia-Pacific Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region, 2018-2030
12.6. Asia-Pacific Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Attractiveness Analysis
13. Latin America Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Latin America Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2018-2030
13.3. Latin America Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2018-2030
13.4. Others
13.5. Latin America Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by End-User, 2018-2030
13.6. Latin America Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region, 2018-2030
13.7. Latin America Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Attractiveness Analysis
14. Middle East & Africa Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Analysis and Forecast
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Middle East & Africa Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2018-2030
14.3. Middle East & Africa Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2018-2030
14.4. Middle East & Africa Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by End-User, 2018-2030
14.5. Middle East & Africa Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region, 2018-2030
14.6. Middle East & Africa Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Attractiveness Analysis
15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of Companies)
15.2. Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2019
15.3. Company Profiles
15.3.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific
15.3.1.1. Company Overview
15.3.1.2. Company Financials
15.3.1.3. Growth Strategies
15.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.2. Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bd)
15.3.2.1. Company Overview
15.3.2.2. Company Financials
15.3.2.3. Growth Strategies
15.3.2.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.3. Mwe
15.3.3.1. Company Overview
15.3.3.2. Company Financials
15.3.3.3. Growth Strategies
15.3.3.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.4. Titan Biotech Ltd.
15.3.4.1. Company Overview
15.3.4.2. Company Financials
15.3.4.3. Growth Strategies
15.3.4.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.5. Copan Diagnostics, Inc.
15.3.5.1. Company Overview
15.3.5.2. Company Financials
15.3.5.3. Growth Strategies
15.3.5.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.6. Mantacc
15.3.6.1. Company Overview
15.3.6.2. Company Financials
15.3.6.3. Growth Strategies
15.3.6.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.7. Puritan Medical Products
15.3.7.1. Company Overview
15.3.7.2. Company Financials
15.3.7.3. Growth Strategies
15.3.7.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.8. Yocon Biology
15.3.8.1. Company Overview
15.3.8.2. Company Financials
15.3.8.3. Growth Strategies
15.3.8.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.9. Trinity Biotech
15.3.9.1. Company Overview
15.3.9.2. Company Financials
15.3.9.3. Growth Strategies
15.3.9.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.10. Vircell S.L.
15.3.10.1. Company Overview
15.3.10.2. Company Financials
15.3.10.3. Growth Strategies
15.3.10.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.11. Other Prominent Key Players
