Outlook on the Syngas Global Market to 2028 - Increasing Environmental Consciousness is Driving Growth

Feb 24, 2022, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Syngas Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global syngas market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.6% during 2022-2028. This report on global syngas market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global syngas market by segmenting the market based on gasifier type, feedstock, technology, end use and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in syngas market are provided in this report.
Market Drivers
- Growing demand from chemical industry
- Development of underground coal gasification (UCG) method
- Increasing environmental consciousness
Market Challenges
- Processing of gas at a surface
- Synthesis gas purification
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2021
- Historical Period: 2017-2020
- Forecast Period: 2022-2028
Market by Gasifier Type
- Fixed Bed
- Entrained Flow
- Fluidized Bed
Market by Feedstock
- Coal
- Natural Gas
- Petroleum
- Pet-Coke
- Biomass and Waste
Market by Technology
- Steam Reforming
- Partial Oxidation
- Auto-Thermal Reforming
- Combined or Two-Step Reforming
- Others
Market by End Use
- Power Generation
- Chemicals
- Ammonia
- Gas to liquid
- Hydrogen
- Methanol
- N-Butanol
- Dimethyl Ether
- Liquid Fuels
- Gaseous Fuels
Market by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
