Outlook on the Syringes Global Market to 2027 - Rise in the Number of Diseases Requiring Injections as a Drug Delivery Method is Driving Growth

Jul 22, 2022, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Syringes Market, By Type (General, Specialized {Insulin, Allergy, Tuberculin, Others}, Smart {Auto-Disable, Active Safety, Passive Safety}) By Material, By Usability, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global syringes market is expected to show impressive growth in the next five years owing to the increase in the number of self-administration of vaccines by patients and the rise in the number of diseases requiring injections as a drug delivery method.
Also, the ongoing advancements in technology, such as the development of smart syringes, are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the global syringes market. Smart syringes have advanced functions like auto-disable and active-passive safety, which is expected to fuel their demand in the coming years.
The global syringes market is segmented based on type, material, usability, end user, and regional distribution. Based on type, the market is categorized into general, specialized syringes, and smart syringes. Specialized syringes are specific for a certain purpose and are differentiated into insulin, allergy, tuberculin, and others. Specialized syringes are specific to a field and are picking up the market growth pace, whereas the general syringes are expected to dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years.
North America dominates the market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years. The major driving factors for the market in the region are the surge in the number of investors and the high chronic disease prevalence. Consumers have become more health-conscious and are willing to spend a significant amount on improving their health.
Some of the major competitors in the global syringes market are Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic plc, B. Braun Medical Inc., Nipro Corporation, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Limited, Gerresheimer AG, SCHOTT AG, CODAN Medizinische Gerate GmbH & Co KG, Baxter International, Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Retractable Technologies, Inc., Biocon Limited, Owen Mumford Ltd, Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co., Ltd., among others.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022E
- Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global syringes market from 2017 to 2021
- To estimate and forecast the market size of global syringes market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F
- To classify and forecast global syringes market based on type, material, usability, end user, and regional distribution
- To identify dominant region or segment in the global syringes market
- To identify drivers and challenges for global syringes market
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global syringes market
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global syringes market
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global syringes market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Syringes Market
6. Global Syringes Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (General, Specialized, Smart)
6.2.1.1. Specialized Syringes (Insulin, Allergy, Tuberculin, Others)
6.2.1.2. Smart Syringes (Auto-Disable, Active Safety, Passive Safety)
6.2.2. By Material (Glass Syringes v/s Plastic Syringes)
6.2.3. By Usability (Reusable Syringes v/s Disposal Syringes)
6.2.4. By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Blood Collection Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others)
6.2.5. By Company (2021)
6.2.6. By Region
6.3. Product Market Map
7. Asia-Pacific Syringes Market Outlook
8. Europe Syringes Market Outlook
9. North America Syringes Market Outlook
10. South America Syringes Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Syringes Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Becton, Dickinson, and Company
14.2. Terumo Corporation
14.3. Medtronic plc
14.4. B. Braun Medical Inc.
14.5. Nipro Corporation
14.6. Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Limited
14.7. Gerresheimer AG
14.8. SCHOTT AG
14.9. CODAN Medizinische Gerate GmbH & Co KG
14.10. Baxter International, Inc.
14.11. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
14.12. Retractable Technologies, Inc.
14.13. Biocon Limited
14.14. Owen Mumford Ltd
14.15. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co., Ltd.
15. Strategic Recommendations
