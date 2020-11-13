Outlook on the Teleradiology Services Global Market to 2026 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19
Nov 13, 2020, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Teleradiology Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the global teleradiology Services market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global teleradiology Services market for the period 2017-2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global teleradiology Services market during the forecast period.
The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global teleradiology Services Market.
Secondary research also included internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global teleradiology Services market.
The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global teleradiology Services market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global teleradiology Services market.
The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global teleradiology Services market. Key players operating in the global teleradiology Services market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global teleradiology Services market that have been profiled in this report.
Key Questions Answered in Global Teleradiology Services Market Report
- What is the scope of growth of service companies in the global teleradiology Services market?
- What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the global teleradiology Services market between 2019 and 2027?
- What is the influence of changing trends in technologies on the global teleradiology Services market?
- Will North America continue to be the most profitable market for teleradiology Services providers?
- Which factors are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global teleradiology Services market during the forecast period?
- Which are the leading companies in the global teleradiology Services market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Key Industry Events
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis
4.3.2. Drivers
4.3.3. Restraints
4.3.4. Opportunities
4.4. Global Teleradiology Services Market Revenue Projection
4.5. Global Teleradiology Services Market Outlook
5. Market Outlook
5.1. Key Potential Customers
5.2. Regulatory Scenario by Region
5.3. Key Industry Developments (Mergers & Acquisitions, Funding, Business Expansion, Etc.)
5.4. Technological Advancements
5.5. Key Industry Trends
5.6. Global Telemedicine & Telehealth Market Overview
5.7. Installed Base of Ct, Mri, Nuclear Imaging Systems, by Region/Globally
5.8. Number of Ct, Mri and Nuclear Imaging Procedures Performed, by Region / Globally (2019)
5.9. Number of Ct, Mri and Nuclear Imaging Procedures Performed, by Key Countries / Regions / Globally (2019)
5.10. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
6. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by Service Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Global Teleradiology Services Market Value Share Analysis, by Service Type
6.3. Global Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by Service Type
6.3.1. General Reporting
6.3.2. Consultation
6.3.3. Auditing
6.3.4. Others
6.4. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by Service Type
6.5. Global Teleradiology Services Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Service Type
7. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by Coverage
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Global Teleradiology Services Market Value Share Analysis, by Coverage
7.3. Global Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by Coverage
7.3.1. Day Time Coverage
7.3.2. After Hours / Night Time Coverage
7.4. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by Coverage
7.5. Global Teleradiology Services Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Coverage
8. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by Specialty
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Global Teleradiology Services Market Value Share Analysis, by Specialty
8.3. Global Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by Specialty
8.3.1. Cardiology
8.3.2. Neurology
8.3.3. Oncology
8.3.4. Musculoskeletal
8.3.5. Gastroenterology
8.3.6. Others
8.4. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by Specialty
8.5. Global Teleradiology Services Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Specialty
9. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by Modality
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Global Teleradiology Services Market Value Share Analysis, by Modality
9.3. Global Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by Modality
9.4. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by Modality
9.5. Global Teleradiology Services Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Modality
10. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by End-User
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Global Teleradiology Services Market Value Share Analysis, by End-User
10.3. Global Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by End-User
10.4. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by End-User
10.5. Global Teleradiology Services Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-User
11. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by Region
11.1. Global Teleradiology Services Market Scenario, by Country
11.2. Global Teleradiology Services Market Value Share Analysis, by Region
11.3. Global Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by Region
12. North America Teleradiology Services Market Analysis
12.1. North America Teleradiology Services Market Overview
12.2. North America Teleradiology Services Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Country
12.3. North America Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by Country
12.4. North America Teleradiology Services Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Service Type
12.5. North America Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by Service Type
12.6. North America Teleradiology Services Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Coverage
12.7. North America Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by Coverage
12.8. North America Teleradiology Services Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Specialty
12.9. North America Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by Specialty
12.10. North America Teleradiology Services Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Modality
12.11. North America Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by Modality
12.12. North America Teleradiology Services Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by End-User
12.13. North America Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by End-User
13. Europe Teleradiology Services Market Analysis
14. Asia-Pacific Teleradiology Services Market Analysis
15. Latin America Teleradiology Services Market Analysis
16. Middle East & Africa Teleradiology Services Market Analysis
17. Competition Analysis
17.1. Competition Matrix
17.2. Global Teleradiology Services Market Share Analysis, by Company
17.3. Company Profile
17.3.1. Envision Healthcare Corporation
17.3.2. Mednax Services, Inc.
17.3.3. 4Ways Healthcare Limited
17.3.4. Euro American Tele Radiology
17.3.5. Argus Radiology
17.3.6. Teleradiology Solutions
17.3.7. American Imaging Consultants
17.3.8. Usarad Holdings, Inc.
17.3.9. Onrad, Inc.
17.3.10. Teleconsult Europe
17.3.11. Africa Telerad Limited
17.3.12. Unilabs
