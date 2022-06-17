Outlook on the Text Analytics Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Micro Focus, Microsoft and Open Text Among Others

DUBLIN, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Text Analytics Market by Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Application and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Text analytics is the process of converting the unstructured text data into meaningful data. This analytical software offers solutions which provides tools, servers, analytic algorithm-based applications, data mining and extraction tools for converting data into meaningful resources.

This is further utilized in the process of analysis, product review, feedback, to measure customer opinions and entity modeling to support fact-based decision making. Text analytics is applicable for various purposes which includes sentiment analysis, automated ad placement, social media monitoring, competitive intelligence and others.



Growing need for social media analytics and predictive analytics for businesses are boosting the growth of the global text analytics market. In addition, rise in highly customized and industry-specific applications is positively impacts growth of the market. However, lack of awareness, skilled workforce, and other operational challenges and data privacy and security concerns is hampering the market growth. On the contrary, enhancing customer service and competitive intelligence is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.



The global text analytics market is segmented into component, deployment model, enterprise size, application, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. On the basis of deployment model, it is categorized into on-premises and cloud. Depending ion enterprise size, the market divided into large enterprises and SMEs. The applications covered in the study include customer experience management, marketing management, governance, risk, and compliance management, document management, workforce management, and others.

As per industry vertical, the market is fragmented into retail, BFSI, travel & hospitality, media & entertainment, healthcare, IT & telecom, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the text analytics market analysis are Clarabridge, Inc., IBM, Luminoso Technologies, Inc., Megaputer Intelligence, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Micro Focus LLC, Open Text Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and SAS. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global text analytics market forecast along with the current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global text analytics market trends is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping text analytics industry/market

3.1. Market dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.1.1. Surge in need for social media analytics

3.1.1.2. Predictive analytics for businesses

3.1.1.3. Surge in penetration of cloud computing technology

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.2.1. Lack of awareness, skilled workforce, and other operational challenges

3.1.2.2. Data privacy and security concerns

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.3.1. Enhancing customer service and competitive intelligence

3.1. COVID-19 impact analysis on text analytics market

3.1.1. Impact on market size

3.1.2. Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.1.3. Economic impact

3.1.4. Strategies to tackle negative impact

3.1.5. Opportunity window



CHAPTER 4: TEXT ANALYTICS MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Software

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Service

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: TEXT ANALYTICS MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

5.1. Overview

5.2. On-premise

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Cloud

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: TEXT ANALYTICS MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Large enterprise

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. SMEs

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: TEXT ANALYTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1. Overview

7.2. Customer experience management

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Marketing management

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country

7.4. Governance risk & compliance management

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis, by country

7.5. Document management

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market analysis, by country

7.6. Workforce management

7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3. Market analysis, by country

7.7. Others

7.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.7.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: TEXT ANALYTICS MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

8.1. Overview

8.2. Retail

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.2.3. Market analysis, by country

8.3. BFSI

8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.3.3. Market analysis, by country

8.4. Travel & hospitality

8.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.4.3. Market analysis, by country

8.5. Media & entertainment

8.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.5.3. Market analysis, by country

8.6. Healthcare

8.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.6.3. Market analysis, by country

8.7. IT & telecom

8.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.7.3. Market analysis, by country

8.8. Others

8.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.8.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 9: TEXT ANALYTICS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 10: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

10.1. Key players positioning analysis, 2020

10.2. Competitive dashboard

10.3. Top winning strategies



CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILE

11.1. Clarabridge

11.1.1. Company overview

11.1.2. Key executives

11.1.3. Company snapshot

11.1.4. Product portfolio

11.2. IBM Corporation.

11.2.1. Company overview

11.2.2. Key executives

11.2.3. Company snapshot

11.2.4. Operating business segments

11.2.5. Product portfolio

11.2.6. R&D expenditure

11.2.7. Business performance

11.3. Luminoso Technologies, Inc.

11.3.1. Company overview

11.3.2. Key executives

11.3.3. Company snapshot

11.3.4. Product portfolio

11.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

11.4. Megaputer Intelligence Inc.

11.4.1. Company overview

11.4.2. Key executives

11.4.3. Company snapshot

11.4.4. Product portfolio

11.5. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

11.5.1. Company overview

11.5.2. Key executives

11.5.3. Company snapshot

11.5.4. Operating business segments

11.5.5. Product portfolio

11.5.6. R&D expenditure

11.5.7. Business performance

11.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments

11.6. Micro Focus

11.6.1. Company overview

11.6.2. Key executives

11.6.3. Company snapshot

11.6.4. Product portfolio

11.7. Open Text Corporation.

11.7.1. Company overview

11.7.2. Key executives

11.7.3. Company snapshot

11.7.4. Product portfolio

11.7.5. R&D expenditure

11.7.6. Business performance

11.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments

11.8. ORACLE CORPORATION

11.8.1. Company overview

11.8.2. Key executives

11.8.3. Company snapshot

11.8.4. Operating business segments

11.8.5. Product portfolio

11.8.6. R&D expenditure

11.8.7. Business performance

11.9. SAP SE

11.9.1. Company overview

11.9.2. Key executives

11.9.3. Company snapshot

11.9.4. Operating business segments

11.9.5. Product portfolio

11.9.6. R&D expenditure

11.9.7. Business performance

11.10. SAS INSTITUTE INC.

11.10.1. Company overview

11.10.2. Key executives

11.10.3. Company snapshot

11.10.4. Product portfolio

11.10.5. Business performance

11.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

