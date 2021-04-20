Outlook on the Topical Pain Relief Global Market to 2025 - Launches of New Topical Drugs for Pain Management Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Topical Pain Relief Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is designed to be a helpful business tool that will provide a thorough evaluation of the markets for topical pain management drugs. The geographical scope of this study is global. Opioid and non-opioid topical pain relief drugs have been analyzed in the report, and types of pain, treatment guidelines and demand for addressing different types of pain have been included in the scope of the study. The market size estimates include both branded and generic drugs.

This report details market shares of topical pain management drugs based on therapeutic class, mode of purchase and geography.

Based on therapeutic class, the market is segmented into non-opioids and opioids. Non-opioids are further segmented into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), capsaicin, lidocaine and others.

Based on mode of purchase, the market is segmented into over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription drugs.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. Detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data have been provided for 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020 through 2025. Estimated values are based on drug manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

29 data tables and 21 additional tables

An overview of the global topical pain relief market

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 and 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Comprehensive analysis of the current and future market potential of topical pain management drugs

Examination of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario and technological advancements which are influencing the growth of generic drugs market

Assessment of long-term versus short-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global topical pain relief market compared to overall pharmaceuticals industry

Competitive landscape analysis of the key players in the global topical pain relief market and pipeline of select topical pain management drugs

Key M&A deals, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and joint ventures within the global topical pain treatment market

Profiles of the leading market players, including GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi S.A., Johnson & Johnson, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of cancer, diabetes and other chronic diseases; and strong investment in research and development activities by key market players including GlaxoSmithKline, SanofiS.A., Johnson& Johnson, SunPharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., among others.

The increasing incidence of acute and chronic pain and rising geriatric populations with osteoporosis-related issues are the major factors likely to fuel the market for topical pain management drugs.

According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016, the high prominence of pain and pain-related diseases is the leading cause of disability and disease burden globally. In 2016, the burden of chronic pain increased, with 1.9 billion people with symptomatic chronic conditions. The burden of chronic pain is likely to drive the market for topical pain management drugs during the forecast period.

The global topical pain management drugs market is segmented based on therapeutic class, mode of purchase and region.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

History of Pain and Pain Treatment

Types of Pain

Acute Pain

Chronic Pain

How Pain is Treated

Overview: Topical Pain Management Drugs

Limitation of Topical Drugs

Future Perspectives

Prevalence of Chronic Pain

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Incidences of Acute and Chronic Pain

Growth of Geriatric Populations and Related Orthopedic Surgeries

Rising Cases of Sports-related Injuries

Emerging Non-opioid Drugs for Pain Management

Market Restraints

Side Effects of Topical Pain Relief Drugs

High Cost of Drug Development and Pricing Pressures on Manufacturers

Market Opportunities

Launches of New Topical Drugs for Pain Management

Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Overview

Short-Term Impact on the Pharma Industry

Long-Term Impact on the Pharma Industry

COVID-19 and Pain Management

Telemedicine

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Class

Introduction

Non-opioids

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Opioids

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Mode of Purchase

Introduction

Prescription Based

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Over-the-Counter

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9 Industry Developments

Competitive Landscape

Pharmaceutical Pipeline

Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Advacare Pharma

Endo International Plc

Glaxosmithkline

Grunenthal Gmbh

Johnson & Johnson

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Topical Biomedics

Chapter 11 Appendix: Terminology, Acronyms and Sources of Information

U.S. Pain Societies and Associations

International Associations and Organizations

